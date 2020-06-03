Rent Calculator
2973 Cambridge Drive SW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2973 Cambridge Drive SW
2973 Cambridge Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2973 Cambridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Brentwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have any available units?
2973 Cambridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have?
Some of 2973 Cambridge Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2973 Cambridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Cambridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Cambridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Cambridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Cambridge Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
