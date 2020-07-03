All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

2095 Morehouse Dr Nw

2095 Morehouse Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2095 Morehouse Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large Studio quiet dead end tile floors throughout private entrance friendly neighbors Utilities included on allotment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have any available units?
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw offer parking?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus