Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw
2095 Morehouse Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2095 Morehouse Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large Studio quiet dead end tile floors throughout private entrance friendly neighbors Utilities included on allotment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have any available units?
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2095 Morehouse Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw offer parking?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2095 Morehouse Dr Nw has units with air conditioning.
