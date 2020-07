Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage hot tub yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bocce court car charging coffee bar dog grooming area dog park google fiber guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet

In some neighborhoods, eclectic living is the norm. Reynoldstown in Atlanta is one of those places and there, you’ll find Station R – urban apartments designed for forward-thinking professionals who look at life in a different light. Live in this funky, fun community and you’ll be right where five of the most flavorful A-Town neighborhoods meet, surrounded by BBQ joints, bohemian hotspots, hang-out haunts and anywhere else that caters to those with a strong, independent existence. Sound like the place for you? Schedule your tour today!



Top 5 Preferred Employers:

Coca-Cola

Delta

Emory

Edgewood Shopping Center Employees

Government Employees