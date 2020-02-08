1916 Dellwood Dr Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Ideal location. Quiet cul-de-sac, only seconds away from Peachtree St. Walk out your door to the beltline. Easy access to major highways, Midtown, Buckhead. The home is a triplex (3 completely separate apartments). This bright & airy main floor apartment is in the front of the house. Hardwoods throughout, SS appliances, & a large front porch. Off street parking with 1 space in the carport and 1 space uncovered. There is $100 monthly flat fee for the following utilities & services: water/sewer/pest control & trash service. Background credit check required. Pets will be considered on a case to case basis. Pet fee required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia. License