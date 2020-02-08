All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:28 AM

1916 Dellwood Dr Nw

1916 Dellwood Drive Northwest · (678) 559-9579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1916 Dellwood Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Collier Hills North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Ideal location. Quiet cul-de-sac, only seconds away from Peachtree St. Walk out your door to the beltline. Easy access to major highways, Midtown, Buckhead. The home is a triplex (3 completely separate apartments). This bright & airy main floor apartment is in the front of the house. Hardwoods throughout, SS appliances, & a large front porch. Off street parking with 1 space in the carport and 1 space uncovered. There is $100 monthly flat fee for the following utilities & services: water/sewer/pest control & trash service. Background credit check required. Pets will be considered on a case to case basis. Pet fee required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia. License

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have any available units?
1916 Dellwood Dr Nw has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have?
Some of 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Dellwood Dr Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw does offer parking.
Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Dellwood Dr Nw has units with dishwashers.
