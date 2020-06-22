All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1560 Laurel Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1560 Laurel Park Place
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

1560 Laurel Park Place

1560 Laurel Park Place SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1560 Laurel Park Place SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DON'T MISS THIS....COMING SOON OCTOBER 5th, 2018!!!

Housing Choice Vouchers Not Accepted. Credit requirement 680 minimum credit score
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 678-409-0965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Laurel Park Place have any available units?
1560 Laurel Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Laurel Park Place have?
Some of 1560 Laurel Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Laurel Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Laurel Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Laurel Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Laurel Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Laurel Park Place does offer parking.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Place have a pool?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 Laurel Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus