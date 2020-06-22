All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1525 Belmont Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1525 Belmont Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 Belmont Ave SW

1525 Belmont Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1525 Belmont Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom House! Come See Today! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home!

Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Great Room/Family Room
Spacious Kitchen
White Cabinets
Laminated Counter-top
Separate Dining Room
Fenced Yard

Apply Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4586604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have any available units?
1525 Belmont Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1525 Belmont Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Belmont Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Belmont Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus