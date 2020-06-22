Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1525 Belmont Ave SW
1525 Belmont Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1525 Belmont Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom House! Come See Today! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home!
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Great Room/Family Room
Spacious Kitchen
White Cabinets
Laminated Counter-top
Separate Dining Room
Fenced Yard
Apply Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4586604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have any available units?
1525 Belmont Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1525 Belmont Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Belmont Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Belmont Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Belmont Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Belmont Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
