Atlanta, GA
1085 Hendon Rd
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:41 PM
1085 Hendon Rd
1085 Hendon Road Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
1085 Hendon Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is bigger than it looks! Great ranch home with recent upgrades. 1 year old appliances. Large deck overlooks level fenced yard. Very private. Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1085 Hendon Rd have any available units?
1085 Hendon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1085 Hendon Rd have?
Some of 1085 Hendon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1085 Hendon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Hendon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Hendon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1085 Hendon Rd offer parking?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1085 Hendon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Hendon Rd have a pool?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1085 Hendon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Hendon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Hendon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
