Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Helios

2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd · (678) 616-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1022 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2448 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 2548 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 2546 · Avail. now

$1,728

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Helios.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

WELCOME TO HELIOS LUXURY ATLANTA APARTMENTS

Our Atlanta Apartments were developed with you in mind.

You’re part of the innovative crowd; a visionary, a trendsetter.

Introducing Helios Luxury Apartments. For those, like you, who rise above the norm.

We’re not just another apartment community. We’re an apartment experience – and we want you to be the first to enjoy it.

If an active lifestyle is your thing, enjoy the two-story fitness center with commercial Strength and Cardio Equipment, Rotating Rock Wall, Yoga/Spin Room, Personal Training, Virtual Training and Group Fitness Classes. For the professional, our co-working spaces allow you to be buttoned-up or collaborate – just footsteps from your home. To get social, head up to The Observatory, our indoor-outdoor Sky Lounge for multi-media, gaming, and relaxation, or down to the resort-style pool with grill stations and fire-pit seating.

Helios is now leasing for immediate move-ins. Located central to Emory, Buckhead, Brookhaven, Pi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $100 for a studio; $150 for one bedroom; $200 for two bedrooms
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Contact leasing team for restrictions.
Parking Details: Controlled access parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Helios have any available units?
Helios has 42 units available starting at $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Helios have?
Some of Helios's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Helios currently offering any rent specials?
Helios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Helios pet-friendly?
Yes, Helios is pet friendly.
Does Helios offer parking?
Yes, Helios offers parking.
Does Helios have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Helios offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Helios have a pool?
Yes, Helios has a pool.
Does Helios have accessible units?
Yes, Helios has accessible units.
Does Helios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Helios has units with dishwashers.
