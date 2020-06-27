Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board

We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!



WELCOME TO HELIOS LUXURY ATLANTA APARTMENTS



Our Atlanta Apartments were developed with you in mind.



You’re part of the innovative crowd; a visionary, a trendsetter.



Introducing Helios Luxury Apartments. For those, like you, who rise above the norm.



We’re not just another apartment community. We’re an apartment experience – and we want you to be the first to enjoy it.



If an active lifestyle is your thing, enjoy the two-story fitness center with commercial Strength and Cardio Equipment, Rotating Rock Wall, Yoga/Spin Room, Personal Training, Virtual Training and Group Fitness Classes. For the professional, our co-working spaces allow you to be buttoned-up or collaborate – just footsteps from your home. To get social, head up to The Observatory, our indoor-outdoor Sky Lounge for multi-media, gaming, and relaxation, or down to the resort-style pool with grill stations and fire-pit seating.



Helios is now leasing for immediate move-ins. Located central to Emory, Buckhead, Brookhaven, Pi