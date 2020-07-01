All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

1029 Drewry Street NE

1029 Drewry Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Drewry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Flawlessly designed Jackbilt home perfectly located in Virginia Highland, less than a block away from popular shops & restaurants! Welcoming front porch opens to the foyer flanked by formal living room w/ shiplap & banquet sized dining room w/custom molding. Fireside great room is open to the bright, modern kitchen with farmhouse sink, SS appliances, stunning counters & cabinetry, bar & breakfast room. Expanded back porch offers amazing outdoor living spaces w/ fireplace & TV! Sprawling master suite with spa-bath. Finished terrace w/mud room & rec room. Large level lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Drewry Street NE have any available units?
1029 Drewry Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Drewry Street NE have?
Some of 1029 Drewry Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Drewry Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Drewry Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Drewry Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Drewry Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1029 Drewry Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Drewry Street NE offers parking.
Does 1029 Drewry Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Drewry Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Drewry Street NE have a pool?
No, 1029 Drewry Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Drewry Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1029 Drewry Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Drewry Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Drewry Street NE has units with dishwashers.

