1029 Drewry Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace microwave

Flawlessly designed Jackbilt home perfectly located in Virginia Highland, less than a block away from popular shops & restaurants! Welcoming front porch opens to the foyer flanked by formal living room w/ shiplap & banquet sized dining room w/custom molding. Fireside great room is open to the bright, modern kitchen with farmhouse sink, SS appliances, stunning counters & cabinetry, bar & breakfast room. Expanded back porch offers amazing outdoor living spaces w/ fireplace & TV! Sprawling master suite with spa-bath. Finished terrace w/mud room & rec room. Large level lot!