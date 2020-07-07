All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:12 PM

918 E Ida St

918 E Ida St · No Longer Available
Location

918 E Ida St, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
918 E Ida St Available 01/24/20 This is a Charmer! - Coming Soon! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE3613669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 E Ida St have any available units?
918 E Ida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 918 E Ida St currently offering any rent specials?
918 E Ida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 E Ida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 E Ida St is pet friendly.
Does 918 E Ida St offer parking?
No, 918 E Ida St does not offer parking.
Does 918 E Ida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 E Ida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 E Ida St have a pool?
No, 918 E Ida St does not have a pool.
Does 918 E Ida St have accessible units?
No, 918 E Ida St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 E Ida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 E Ida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 E Ida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 E Ida St does not have units with air conditioning.

