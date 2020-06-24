All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8613 Ruth Place

8613 Ruth Place · No Longer Available
Location

8613 Ruth Place, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Ruth Place have any available units?
8613 Ruth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8613 Ruth Place currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Ruth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Ruth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 Ruth Place is pet friendly.
Does 8613 Ruth Place offer parking?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not offer parking.
Does 8613 Ruth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Ruth Place have a pool?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not have a pool.
Does 8613 Ruth Place have accessible units?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Ruth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 Ruth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 Ruth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
