8520 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604 Sulphur Springs
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just rehabbed 2/1 for rent in Sulpher Springs - Just rehabbed 2/1 for rent in Sulpher Springs. Large front porch and covered parking. Indoor washer/dryer hook-up. No carpet anywhere in the house. Some pets OK with approval and pet deposit.
$850.00 Rent $850.00 Security Deposit $100.00 Move In Processing Fee $ 65.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over **Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications: Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent 2 years verifiable rental history 2 years verifiable employment history No Evictions Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant
(RLNE4603789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8520 N Brooks St have any available units?
8520 N Brooks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 N Brooks St have?
Some of 8520 N Brooks St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 N Brooks St currently offering any rent specials?
8520 N Brooks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 N Brooks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 N Brooks St is pet friendly.
Does 8520 N Brooks St offer parking?
Yes, 8520 N Brooks St does offer parking.
Does 8520 N Brooks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 N Brooks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 N Brooks St have a pool?
No, 8520 N Brooks St does not have a pool.
Does 8520 N Brooks St have accessible units?
No, 8520 N Brooks St does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 N Brooks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 N Brooks St does not have units with dishwashers.