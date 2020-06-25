All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

8210 N Marks St

8210 North Marks Street · No Longer Available
Location

8210 North Marks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8210 N Marks St Available 06/01/19 Cute 2bdrm/1bath home with a bonus room $995.00 ** Section 8 OK ** Ready June 1st - 8210 N Marks St, Tampa
$995.00/month
$995.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2bdrm/1bathHouse
Large Living Room
Spacious fenced yard
Bonus room
Off street parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4211861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 N Marks St have any available units?
8210 N Marks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8210 N Marks St currently offering any rent specials?
8210 N Marks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 N Marks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 N Marks St is pet friendly.
Does 8210 N Marks St offer parking?
Yes, 8210 N Marks St offers parking.
Does 8210 N Marks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 N Marks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 N Marks St have a pool?
No, 8210 N Marks St does not have a pool.
Does 8210 N Marks St have accessible units?
No, 8210 N Marks St does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 N Marks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 N Marks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8210 N Marks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8210 N Marks St does not have units with air conditioning.
