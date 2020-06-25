Amenities

pet friendly parking

8210 N Marks St Available 06/01/19 Cute 2bdrm/1bath home with a bonus room $995.00 ** Section 8 OK ** Ready June 1st - 8210 N Marks St, Tampa

$995.00/month

$995.00/Security Deposit

$39.00 Application fee



Cute 2bdrm/1bathHouse

Large Living Room

Spacious fenced yard

Bonus room

Off street parking



Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:



?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Income of 3 times the rent (unless section 8)

?No recent criminal history

?Decent credit

?Active checking account

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



