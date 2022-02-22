All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 22 at 7:23 PM
Tampa · 4902 N MacDill Ave
372 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived App/Admin Fee --- New Year's Special! Receive a waived application and administration fee for an application approved by 2/28/2022!
Restrictions may apply
Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0912 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0926 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ava.

Amenities

24hr laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Nestled in central Tampa, The Ava Apartments are located near St. Joseph's Hospital, International Plaza, Raymond James Stadium, The Lowry Park Zoo and scenic parks. Minutes from world-famous beaches, TPA and I-275, The Ava is accessible to all things Tampa Bay.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
limit
2
restrictions
There are breed AND weight restrictions. Pets/animals must be kept on leashes always, when outside of the Apartment Home. Resident must restrain and control pet/animal activity while in the hallways, elevators and other Common Areas. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO RUN LOOSE AT ANY TIME. Pet/animals must not be tied or kept outside door, in the hallways or on the balcony or lanais, if applicable. Tenant(s) agree to fully indemnify the Landlord, owner or agent for any damages arising out of injury to another person or to another pet by the pet. Pets/animals must be walked in designated pet/animal areas (if provided) or off the Community Property. Resident is responsible for immediate and proper cleaning up after and disposal of waste from the pet/animal. Resident must place solid cat litter in a plastic trash bag that is securely tied for disposal. 50 LB weight restriction. Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Mastiff Breeds, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies, full blood or mixed at any percentage, are PROHIBITED, except dogs trained to assist the disabled and active duty canine police officers residing with an active duty law enforcement officer. Landlord must meet and approve each pet/animal as a condition of approval for Resident to have the pet/animal in the Community. Resident must bring pet to the office to be photographed prior to bringing pet into apartment home. Proof of updated vaccinations is required prior to move-in of pet. No visiting pets/animals are permitted. See Lease for more details.
Dog Policy
fee
$250 - 1st dog, $150 - 2nd dog
rent
$25
Cat Policy
fee
$200 - 1st cat, $100 - 2nd cat
rent
$15

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Publix
0.5 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
0.7 mi
SweetBay Supermarket
0.8 mi
Winn-Dixie
1.2 mi
Caciatore & Sons
1.5 mi
Restaurants
Pollo Tropical
0.4 mi
Wendy's
0.5 mi
Krystal
0.6 mi
Landers Steakhouse
0.8 mi
Panera Bread
0.8 mi
Public Transportation
Hillsborough Avenue @ Jamaica Street
0.3 mi
Hillsborough Avenue @ Matanzas Avenue
0.3 mi
Hillsborough Av @ MacDill Av
0.3 mi
Hillsborough Av @ Lincoln Av
0.4 mi
Habana Avenue @ Violet Street
0.4 mi
Airports
Tampa International Airport
1.6 mi
Peter O. Knight Airport
5.6 mi
Mezrah Seaplane Base
7.0 mi
MacDill Air Force Base
8.6 mi
Tampa Executive Airport
8.8 mi
Schools
7 /10
Trinity School For Children
Charter
K-8
844 Students
0.7 mi
5 /10
Mendenhall Elementary School
Public
PK-5
621 Students
1.0 mi
4 /10
Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School
Public
PK-5
710 Students
1.1 mi
4 /10
Oak Grove Elementary School
Public
PK-5
878 Students
1.2 mi
6 /10
Egypt Lake Elementary School
Public
PK-5
562 Students
1.2 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Thomas Kranz Courts
0.4 mi
Al Lopez Park
0.4 mi
Alexander
1.3 mi
Alexander
1.3 mi
Alexander
1.3 mi
Entertainment
Cordelia Hunt Community Center
0.5 mi
Al Lopez Park
0.6 mi
George M. Steinbrenner Field
1.0 mi
Raymond James Stadium
1.1 mi
Egypt Lake Partnership Library
1.1 mi
Pets
James Urbanski Dog Park
0.6 mi
Wellswood Midtown Animal Hospital
1.1 mi
Humane Society Tampa Bay Animal Health Center
1.4 mi
Health Mutt
2.5 mi
PetSmart
2.6 mi

Getting Around

The part of Tampa that The Ava is in has a Walk Score ® of undefined, which means that this area is .
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Tampa 1 Bedroom Apartments (117)Tampa 2 Bedroom Apartments (149)Tampa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments (109)Tampa 3 Bedroom Apartments (121)Tampa Studio Apartments (25)

Price

Tampa Apartments under $1,000 (5)Tampa Apartments with Move-in Specials (9)Tampa Cheap Apartments (22)

Amenities

Tampa Accessible Apartments (42)Tampa Apartments with Balconies (176)Tampa Apartments with Garages (123)Tampa Apartments with Gyms (134)Tampa Apartments with Hardwood Floors (111)Tampa Apartments with Parking (206)Tampa Apartments with Pools (171)Tampa Apartments with Washer-Dryers (184)Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments (181)Tampa Furnished Apartments (26)Tampa Luxury Apartments (263)Tampa Pet Friendly Apartments (184)

Property Type

Tampa Condos for Rent (33)Tampa Short-term Apartments (77)
Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Egypt Lake-Leto, FL Apartments (7)Carrollwood, FL Apartments (14)East Lake-Orient Park, FL Apartments (11)Temple Terrace, FL Apartments (9)Lake Magdalene, FL Apartments (9)Palm River-Clair Mel, FL Apartments (20)Town 'n' Country, FL Apartments (17)Northdale, FL Apartments (9)Citrus Park, FL Apartments (8)Progress Village, FL Apartments (6)Lutz, FL Apartments (11)Mango, FL Apartments (10)Brandon, FL Apartments (70)Cheval, FL Apartments (7)Westchase, FL Apartments (14)Thonotosassa, FL Apartments (3)

Zip Codes

33602 Apartments (26)33603 Apartments (8)33604 Apartments (11)33605 Apartments (16)33606 Apartments (27)33607 Apartments (15)33612 Apartments (11)33614 Apartments (13)

Counties

Hillsborough County Apartments (713)

Neighborhoods

Sun Bay South Apartments (22)Tampa Palms Apartments (10)Old Seminole Heights Apartments (7)Temple Crest Apartments (2)Carver City - Lincoln Gardens Apartments (5)Channel District Apartments (8)Terrace Park Apartments (4)Macfarlane Park Apartments (1)

Colleges

The University of Tampa (88)Hillsborough Community College (68)University of South Florida-Main Campus (23)University of South Florida-St Petersburg (53)Altierus Career College-Tampa (20)

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ava have any available units?

The Ava has 11 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Tampa, FL?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.

What amenities does The Ava have?

Some of The Ava's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is The Ava currently offering any rent specials?

The Ava is offering the following rent specials: Waived App/Admin Fee --- New Year's Special! Receive a waived application and administration fee for an application approved by 2/28/2022!

Is The Ava pet-friendly?

Yes, The Ava is pet friendly.

Does The Ava offer parking?

Yes, The Ava offers parking.

Does The Ava have units with washers and dryers?

No, The Ava does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does The Ava have a pool?

Yes, The Ava has a pool.

Does The Ava have accessible units?

Yes, The Ava has accessible units.

Does The Ava have units with dishwashers?

Yes, The Ava has units with dishwashers.
