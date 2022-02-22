restrictions

There are breed AND weight restrictions. Pets/animals must be kept on leashes always, when outside of the Apartment Home. Resident must restrain and control pet/animal activity while in the hallways, elevators and other Common Areas. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO RUN LOOSE AT ANY TIME. Pet/animals must not be tied or kept outside door, in the hallways or on the balcony or lanais, if applicable. Tenant(s) agree to fully indemnify the Landlord, owner or agent for any damages arising out of injury to another person or to another pet by the pet. Pets/animals must be walked in designated pet/animal areas (if provided) or off the Community Property. Resident is responsible for immediate and proper cleaning up after and disposal of waste from the pet/animal. Resident must place solid cat litter in a plastic trash bag that is securely tied for disposal. 50 LB weight restriction. Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Mastiff Breeds, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies, full blood or mixed at any percentage, are PROHIBITED, except dogs trained to assist the disabled and active duty canine police officers residing with an active duty law enforcement officer. Landlord must meet and approve each pet/animal as a condition of approval for Resident to have the pet/animal in the Community. Resident must bring pet to the office to be photographed prior to bringing pet into apartment home. Proof of updated vaccinations is required prior to move-in of pet. No visiting pets/animals are permitted. See Lease for more details.