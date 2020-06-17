All apartments in Tampa
7902 N 14TH STREET
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

7902 N 14TH STREET

7902 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7902 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large appartment ( Ground unit) for rent.
Located in a very convenient location. Quiet and surrounded by beautiful Trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have any available units?
7902 N 14TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7902 N 14TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7902 N 14TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 N 14TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET offer parking?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have a pool?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 N 14TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 N 14TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
