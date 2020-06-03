4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD

4909 Temple Heights Rd, Tampa, FL 33617 Terrace Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 eligible. 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor apartment in quadplex. Unit has open floor plan. Property is in close proximity to USF, Busch Gardens and Easy access to I-275. Make your appointment to view today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
