Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD

4909 Temple Heights Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Temple Heights Rd, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 eligible. 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor apartment in quadplex. Unit has open floor plan. Property is in close proximity to USF, Busch Gardens and Easy access to I-275. Make your appointment to view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have any available units?
4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD offer parking?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have a pool?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 TEMPLE HEIGHTS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
