Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4702 Loughman
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:54 AM
4702 Loughman
4702 W Loughman St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4702 W Loughman St, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LARGE CORNER LOT, FENCED, CHA, NEW PAINT, GOOD SCHOOLS, QUITE NEIGHBOR HOOD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4702 Loughman have any available units?
4702 Loughman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4702 Loughman currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Loughman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Loughman pet-friendly?
No, 4702 Loughman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4702 Loughman offer parking?
No, 4702 Loughman does not offer parking.
Does 4702 Loughman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Loughman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Loughman have a pool?
No, 4702 Loughman does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Loughman have accessible units?
No, 4702 Loughman does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Loughman have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Loughman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 Loughman have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 Loughman does not have units with air conditioning.
