All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4407 North 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4407 North 39th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

4407 North 39th Street

4407 North 39th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1567792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4407 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 North 39th Street have any available units?
4407 North 39th Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4407 North 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 North 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 North 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 North 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4407 North 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4407 North 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 4407 North 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 North 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 North 39th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4407 North 39th Street has a pool.
Does 4407 North 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 4407 North 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 North 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 North 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 North 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 North 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4407 North 39th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity