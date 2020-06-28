All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

4117 E Okara Rd

4117 East Okara Road · No Longer Available
Location

4117 East Okara Road, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change

(RLNE5138937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 E Okara Rd have any available units?
4117 E Okara Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4117 E Okara Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4117 E Okara Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 E Okara Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 E Okara Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd offer parking?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd have a pool?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd have accessible units?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 E Okara Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 E Okara Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
