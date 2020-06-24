Rent Calculator
4012 W LA SALLE STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM
1 of 13
4012 W LA SALLE STREET
4012 West La Salle Street
·
No Longer Available
4012 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully remodeled home. 3/1 with large laundry. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new tile. Background and credit check required. Drive by then call.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have any available units?
4012 W LA SALLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have?
Some of 4012 W LA SALLE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4012 W LA SALLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W LA SALLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W LA SALLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET offer parking?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have a pool?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W LA SALLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 W LA SALLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
