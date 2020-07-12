/
/
/
carver city lincoln gardens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
281 Apartments for rent in Carver City - Lincoln Gardens, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
39 Units Available
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,301
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1284 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry in beautiful apartments with tiled backsplashes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located near Whole Foods and multiple bus routes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
30 Units Available
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,235
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
24 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,270
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4400 West Spruce Street
4400 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2022 N Lemans Blvd 2
2022 North Lemans Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1117 sqft
Great deal in the International Plaza dist! - Property Id: 280209 NE Westshore International Plaza dist.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4313 West Nassau Street
4313 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1865 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1085 sqft
Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676 Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4121 West Grace Street
4121 West Grace Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2021 N Lemans Blvd 3
2021 North Lemans Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,292
1352 sqft
International PLaza dist. Best kept Secret! - Property Id: 280194 NE Westshore International Plaza dist. Best kept Secret! By T.I.A., Raymond James stadium and Veterans Expressway.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2511 N GRADY AVENUE
2511 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1902 sqft
Currently available after May 25th on a monthly or month to month basis. Your vacation at Cigar City Mansion will put you in the heart of one of the most electric areas of South Tampa for those who like to kick up their feet.
Results within 1 mile of Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
13 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
110 South Hoover Boulevard
110 South Hoover Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
672 sqft
Move into a one, two or three-bedroom residence at Mosaic Westshore and experience a true luxury apartment, Tampa-style, with views of the bay and lush tropical landscaping.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4104 North Thatcher Avenue
4104 North Thatcher Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1600 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4102 North Thatcher Avenue
4102 North Thatcher Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1600 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3711 W NORTH B STREET
3711 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, electricity, wifi, sewer, trash, lawn service) LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS AND AN ORNAMENTAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE BEDROOM WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR STUDY.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
205 N Trask St
205 North Trask Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2268 sqft
This designer upscale Westshore townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
107 S OBRIEN STREET
107 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
You’ll be blown away by this fully updated condo from the moment you step through the front door! Located in Siena Villas in Beach Park, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3013 W IVY STREET
3013 West Ivy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
900 sqft
Accepting Section 8! What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4314 W ROBIN LANE
4314 West Robin Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath 2 car garage home in South Tampa, Beach Park area. This is a fantastic home with a huge living room that goes out to the gorgeous back yard. Large kitchen with granite counter tops.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLLake Magdalene, FLKeystone, FL