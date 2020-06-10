309 East Broad Street

Amenities

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: $1,999 for 12 month lease OR $2,049 for 7 month lease

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Square Footage: 1,624 sq.ft.

Year Built: 2007

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floor: 2 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Parking: Street

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Lawn Maintenance



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Fully-Furnished

Fully-Renovated



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 12 or 7 month lease

Date Available for move in: 02/01/20189

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!