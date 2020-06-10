309 East Broad Street

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: $1,999 for 12 month lease OR $2,049 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Square Footage: 1,624 sq.ft.
Year Built: 2007
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floor: 2 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Street
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval
UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Lawn Maintenance
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully-Furnished
Fully-Renovated
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 or 7 month lease
Date Available for move in: 02/01/20189
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!