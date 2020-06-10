All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 East Broad Street

309 East Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: $1,999 for 12 month lease OR $2,049 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Square Footage: 1,624 sq.ft.
Year Built: 2007
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floor: 2 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Street
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Lawn Maintenance

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully-Furnished
Fully-Renovated

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 or 7 month lease
Date Available for move in: 02/01/20189
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East Broad Street have any available units?
309 East Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East Broad Street have?
Some of 309 East Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 East Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 309 East Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 East Broad Street offers parking.
Does 309 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 East Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East Broad Street have a pool?
No, 309 East Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 East Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
