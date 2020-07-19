2906 W ALLINE AVENUE

2906 West Alline Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611 Bayshore Beautiful
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible location just off Bayshore, 2/2 plus den, fireplace, fenced yard, one car garage, wood floors with inlay, minutes to downtown or AFB, bridges. Approved pet(s) will be considered, case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
