All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2906 W ALLINE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 W ALLINE AVENUE

2906 West Alline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2906 West Alline Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible location just off Bayshore, 2/2 plus den, fireplace, fenced yard, one car garage, wood floors with inlay, minutes to downtown or AFB, bridges. Approved pet(s) will be considered, case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have any available units?
2906 W ALLINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have?
Some of 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2906 W ALLINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 W ALLINE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College