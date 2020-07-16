All apartments in Sunrise
Sunrise, FL
7600 S Aragon Blvd
7600 S Aragon Blvd

7600 South Aragon Boulevard · (954) 746-0998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sunrise
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

7600 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33322
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house has been completely upgraded and is perfect for a family who appreciates and maintains a fresh clean home and that likes to have a lot of space. The garage is enclosed adding an extra 400 square feet of living area, with laminate flooring. The house has new laminate flooring (water-proofed in the bathrooms), new bathroom facilities, new kitchen with granite counter and breakfast bar. The 2nd bedroom has ceramic tile as does the hallways, kitchen, dinning and living room. All windows in house are redone with upgraded fixtures. New 3.5 tons A/C installed. Entire house freshly painted.
This is a great community for you and your family. Near to major highways, shopping and restaurants. No through-traffic, private road making it safe for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have any available units?
7600 S Aragon Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have?
Some of 7600 S Aragon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 S Aragon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7600 S Aragon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 S Aragon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7600 S Aragon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7600 S Aragon Blvd offers parking.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 S Aragon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7600 S Aragon Blvd has a pool.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7600 S Aragon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 S Aragon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 S Aragon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7600 S Aragon Blvd has units with air conditioning.
