7600 S Aragon Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house has been completely upgraded and is perfect for a family who appreciates and maintains a fresh clean home and that likes to have a lot of space. The garage is enclosed adding an extra 400 square feet of living area, with laminate flooring. The house has new laminate flooring (water-proofed in the bathrooms), new bathroom facilities, new kitchen with granite counter and breakfast bar. The 2nd bedroom has ceramic tile as does the hallways, kitchen, dinning and living room. All windows in house are redone with upgraded fixtures. New 3.5 tons A/C installed. Entire house freshly painted.

This is a great community for you and your family. Near to major highways, shopping and restaurants. No through-traffic, private road making it safe for children.