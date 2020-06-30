127 Riverwalk Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Fantastic 2/2.5 townhome with the largest floorplan in Riverwalk. The volume ceilings in the entry and living room gives you an open feel which leads to a seperate dining and family room. Comfortable kitchen with lots of counterspace and window that look onto the large backyard. There's a covered patio out back, room to sit and enjoy the yard without getting rained on! The two master suites are located upstairs and both have walk in closets for plenty of storage! There a one car garage and plenty of parking in the driveway, you can fit up to 4 cars. This is a wonderful kid friendly neighborhood, community pool is located steps from the home! Weston A+ schools, great parks incl Markham Park which features a dog park and tons of activities for the entire family.