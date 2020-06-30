All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

127 Riverwalk Cir

127 Riverwalk Circle · (954) 242-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Riverwalk Circle, Sunrise, FL 33326
New River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 2/2.5 townhome with the largest floorplan in Riverwalk. The volume ceilings in the entry and living room gives you an open feel which leads to a seperate dining and family room. Comfortable kitchen with lots of counterspace and window that look onto the large backyard. There's a covered patio out back, room to sit and enjoy the yard without getting rained on! The two master suites are located upstairs and both have walk in closets for plenty of storage! There a one car garage and plenty of parking in the driveway, you can fit up to 4 cars. This is a wonderful kid friendly neighborhood, community pool is located steps from the home! Weston A+ schools, great parks incl Markham Park which features a dog park and tons of activities for the entire family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have any available units?
127 Riverwalk Cir has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Riverwalk Cir have?
Some of 127 Riverwalk Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Riverwalk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
127 Riverwalk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Riverwalk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Riverwalk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir offer parking?
Yes, 127 Riverwalk Cir offers parking.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Riverwalk Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 127 Riverwalk Cir has a pool.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have accessible units?
No, 127 Riverwalk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Riverwalk Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Riverwalk Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Riverwalk Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
