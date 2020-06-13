119 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL

As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity.