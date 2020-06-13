119 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL

Apartment List
Championsgate Village
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
35 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1224 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
International Bass Lake Resort
1 Unit Available
50989 Highway 27 Lot 382
50989 US Highway 27 Lot 382, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1244 sqft
Like New! Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. This home features New Interior and Exterior paint. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, along with new matching ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17321 Blazing Star Cir
17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1614 sqft
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1016 Woodsong Way
1016 Woodsong Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Renovated spacious 3/2 home located on conservation. Large Fenced back yard, New floor, new paint, All Appliances provided.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Deuce Cir
1405 Deuce Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3750 sqft
Amazing large 5 bedroom 4 bath home with game room, double balcony Pool and more. This property sits directly on Champions Gate golf course and give you access to the Oasis club with tons of amenities. Property comes furnished and equipped.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE
1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2454 sqft
DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
Available Now. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
9110 Calypso Cay Way - 105
9110 Calypso Ct, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1302 sqft
Available NOW.. Beautiful 3 bedrooms condominium. Water is included. Comes with all appliances. This gated community features a pool. Just few miles away from Disney, Celebration, and major roads.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8809 Grand Palms Circle - 1
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR CONDO NEAR POOL AND TENNIS COURT, CERAMIC TILE IN PUBLIC AREAS. FULLY FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN. No pets allowed as per the HOA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club
3145 Britannia Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1381 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2nd story Condo in Villas at Island Club located West 192 close to all attractions, shopping, and major roadways. Bright and spacious great room with dining area. Galley kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
846 Solana Circle
846 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1542 sqft
SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 6-1-2020 appointment only. Rented unfurnished, carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate floors in the living room, NO MAILBOXES in the community so you will need to get a PO box.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3015 RED GINGER ROAD
3015 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE
1411 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1979 sqft
Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7606 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
7606 Long Island Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. BRAND NEW neutral color paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY
2302 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Windsor Palms close to the community pool and tennis courts! This condo has a split floor plan for added privacy while at home and includes free internet & basic cable and water.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
City GuideFour Corners
As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity.

Welcome to Four Corners

Living in this city might just be a dream come true for you. The area is buzzing with vast potential, which is ideal for community growth.

Due to its geographical location, Four Corners is in easy reach of other well-populated areas close by. Some well-known neighborhoods of Four Corners are Davenport, which consists of flatland and hills, Clearwater, which is close to the Gulf of Mexico, and Orlando, which is nicknamed "The City Beautiful."

Cost

Good news: you can find an apartment in Four Corners to either rent or buy easily because the city is always expanding in growth.

After locating a home for rent in Four Corners, approaching the landlord is a must. You should take along with you a valid ID, a reference letter, and so on.

Things to do

There are lakes to visit and you can take long walks. You might feel like taking a little drive to the Walt Disney World theme parks located only six miles west of the city. For major shopping, you can easily visit the nearby Florida Mall, Mall at Millennia, and the Premium Outlets, as well as the Festival Bay Mall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Four Corners?
The average rent price for Four Corners rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Four Corners?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Four Corners include Championsgate Village.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Four Corners?
Some of the colleges located in the Four Corners area include Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Four Corners?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Four Corners from include Tampa, Orlando, Brandon, Lakeland, and Kissimmee.

