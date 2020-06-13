119 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL📍
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 40
1 of 26
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 43
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 18
Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity.
Living in this city might just be a dream come true for you. The area is buzzing with vast potential, which is ideal for community growth.
Due to its geographical location, Four Corners is in easy reach of other well-populated areas close by. Some well-known neighborhoods of Four Corners are Davenport, which consists of flatland and hills, Clearwater, which is close to the Gulf of Mexico, and Orlando, which is nicknamed "The City Beautiful."
Cost
Good news: you can find an apartment in Four Corners to either rent or buy easily because the city is always expanding in growth.
After locating a home for rent in Four Corners, approaching the landlord is a must. You should take along with you a valid ID, a reference letter, and so on.
There are lakes to visit and you can take long walks. You might feel like taking a little drive to the Walt Disney World theme parks located only six miles west of the city. For major shopping, you can easily visit the nearby Florida Mall, Mall at Millennia, and the Premium Outlets, as well as the Festival Bay Mall.