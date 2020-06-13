326 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL📍
Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is!
Whether you plan to buy or rent a home here, you should be happy with the housing prices. That's because they're not only lower than the Florida average, but also lower than the national average. You can find everything from all bills paid rentals within local apartment complexes to duplexes for rent. Of course, you can also find more spacious houses and townhouses for rent in Lockhart. Just start your search for home rentals soon, because the vacancy rate is quite a bit lower than average.
When it comes to the home search, it doesn't seem to matter whether you are looking for a cozy studio apartment or a gigantic house for rent. Either way, you will likely need to bring along some proof that you make enough income to pay your rent. That means you should bring your last two pay stubs. Plus, being prepared to make a deposit doesn't hurt when securing your new rental.
Lockhart is a census-designated place, not an official city, so it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. However, you will get a different feel on the eastern edge of Lockhart than in the western part, and the same goes for the northern and southern areas. Luckily, the whole area is pretty walkable and features townhomes, apartment complexes, and single-family homes.
North Lockhart: If you choose to live here, you will be as close as possible to State Road 414, which is also called Maitland Boulevard. Basically, this will take you east and west throughout the area. It can also take you to U.S. Route 441 and Interstate 4, allowing you to easily go south until you get to some exciting places like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa. Plus, this area features Bosse Lake, Lake Hill, and Lake Rose, so there are plenty of places to swim and sight see.
West Lockhart: This is equally close to the major freeways and lots of lakes. In addition, here you will find businesses of all kinds, including McDonald's and Domino's Pizza. These restaurants and other local attractions are easy for residents to walk to.
South Lockhart: This is yet another part of Lockhart that has plenty of lakes. Apparently you just can't get away from the water when you live in Florida! This area features Lake Davis and Lake Lockhart, as well as Taste of Jamaica restaurant, CVS Pharmacy, and dozens of other popular businesses.
East Lockhart: If you want to live a little closer to Interstate 4 and Forest City Road, check out this area. In true Lockhart fashion, it is home to a few small lakes; maybe the area should have been named Lakehart instead! Also, you can find some great deals when you shop at the nearby Community Thrift Store or Furniture Wholesale Outlet.
Lockhart mostly features a variety of homes and some small shopping centers. That's probably why it is a small census-designated place rather than a full-blown city. But who needs it to be a city when Orlando is right next door? Plus, there are a few places to shop in and around Lockhart; you'll find stores like Family Dollar scattered along the edges of this area.
Of course, most people who move to Lockhart are looking for a nice place to live just minutes from the major attractions in the Orlando area. For example, Walt Disney World Resort is just 30 minutes away. It features Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Orlando itself is even closer to Lockhart and is home to Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld Orlando. Winter Haven is about an hour away and features LEGOLAND, which is great if you happen to be a kid at heart. And then there's the ocean, which is only about one to three hours away from Lockhart, depending on which beach you want to go to.
Like any major city, the Orlando area has lots of shopping centers, including the Mall at Millenia, Florida Mall, and Waterford Lakes Town Center. There is also Orlando Fashion Square, as well as Orlando Premium Outlets. This makes it easy for you to venture out to the big city 20 minutes away, get all your shopping and people watching done, and then quickly return to your affordable home in the nice area of Lockhart!