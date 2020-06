326 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL

Lockhart Neighborhoods

Lockhart is a census-designated place, not an official city, so it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. However, you will get a different feel on the eastern edge of Lockhart than in the western part, and the same goes for the northern and southern areas. Luckily, the whole area is pretty walkable and features townhomes, apartment complexes, and single-family homes.

North Lockhart: If you choose to live here, you will be as close as possible to State Road 414, which is also called Maitland Boulevard. Basically, this will take you east and west throughout the area. It can also take you to U.S. Route 441 and Interstate 4, allowing you to easily go south until you get to some exciting places like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa. Plus, this area features Bosse Lake, Lake Hill, and Lake Rose, so there are plenty of places to swim and sight see.

West Lockhart: This is equally close to the major freeways and lots of lakes. In addition, here you will find businesses of all kinds, including McDonald's and Domino's Pizza. These restaurants and other local attractions are easy for residents to walk to.

South Lockhart: This is yet another part of Lockhart that has plenty of lakes. Apparently you just can't get away from the water when you live in Florida! This area features Lake Davis and Lake Lockhart, as well as Taste of Jamaica restaurant, CVS Pharmacy, and dozens of other popular businesses.

East Lockhart: If you want to live a little closer to Interstate 4 and Forest City Road, check out this area. In true Lockhart fashion, it is home to a few small lakes; maybe the area should have been named Lakehart instead! Also, you can find some great deals when you shop at the nearby Community Thrift Store or Furniture Wholesale Outlet.