Apartment List
/
FL
/
lockhart
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

326 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7650 Forest City Rd 98
7650 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Onwer - Property Id: 94909 One bedroom condo with tile floor Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94909 Property Id 94909 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847536)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8509 Sunlit Lane
8509 Sunlit Lane, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
8509 Sunlit Lane Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7632 Forest City Road #064
7632 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5469774)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8333 Baywood Vista Dr
8333 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1992 sqft
Large 4/2 Located In The Beautiful Rose Bay Subdivision - Fantastic well cared for home in the beautiful rose bay subdivision. This wonderful 4 bedroom home offers a very spacious interior (great for entertaining) with roomy floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7610 Forest City Road #021
7610 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5675094)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2571 sqft
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.

1 of 23

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202
843 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Crescent Place Condo's!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd floor unit! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor, two bedrooms, two bath home is close

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
4632 Lighthouse Circle
4632 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse for Rent - Complete, recent remodel in quiet Carmel Oaks subdivision of Rosemont.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305 Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.
City GuideLockhart
It is a little-known fact that there are several areas in Lockhart, Florida, that are supposedly haunted! The areas in and around the city have over a dozen sites with major histories of paranormal activity and dark pasts. For those interested in all things spooky and kooky, this is your kind of place!

Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is!

Looking for a Rental Home in Lockhart

Whether you plan to buy or rent a home here, you should be happy with the housing prices. That's because they're not only lower than the Florida average, but also lower than the national average. You can find everything from all bills paid rentals within local apartment complexes to duplexes for rent. Of course, you can also find more spacious houses and townhouses for rent in Lockhart. Just start your search for home rentals soon, because the vacancy rate is quite a bit lower than average.

When it comes to the home search, it doesn't seem to matter whether you are looking for a cozy studio apartment or a gigantic house for rent. Either way, you will likely need to bring along some proof that you make enough income to pay your rent. That means you should bring your last two pay stubs. Plus, being prepared to make a deposit doesn't hurt when securing your new rental.

Lockhart Neighborhoods

Lockhart is a census-designated place, not an official city, so it doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods. However, you will get a different feel on the eastern edge of Lockhart than in the western part, and the same goes for the northern and southern areas. Luckily, the whole area is pretty walkable and features townhomes, apartment complexes, and single-family homes.

North Lockhart: If you choose to live here, you will be as close as possible to State Road 414, which is also called Maitland Boulevard. Basically, this will take you east and west throughout the area. It can also take you to U.S. Route 441 and Interstate 4, allowing you to easily go south until you get to some exciting places like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa. Plus, this area features Bosse Lake, Lake Hill, and Lake Rose, so there are plenty of places to swim and sight see.

West Lockhart: This is equally close to the major freeways and lots of lakes. In addition, here you will find businesses of all kinds, including McDonald's and Domino's Pizza. These restaurants and other local attractions are easy for residents to walk to.

South Lockhart: This is yet another part of Lockhart that has plenty of lakes. Apparently you just can't get away from the water when you live in Florida! This area features Lake Davis and Lake Lockhart, as well as Taste of Jamaica restaurant, CVS Pharmacy, and dozens of other popular businesses.

East Lockhart: If you want to live a little closer to Interstate 4 and Forest City Road, check out this area. In true Lockhart fashion, it is home to a few small lakes; maybe the area should have been named Lakehart instead! Also, you can find some great deals when you shop at the nearby Community Thrift Store or Furniture Wholesale Outlet.

Living in Lockhart

Lockhart mostly features a variety of homes and some small shopping centers. That's probably why it is a small census-designated place rather than a full-blown city. But who needs it to be a city when Orlando is right next door? Plus, there are a few places to shop in and around Lockhart; you'll find stores like Family Dollar scattered along the edges of this area.

Of course, most people who move to Lockhart are looking for a nice place to live just minutes from the major attractions in the Orlando area. For example, Walt Disney World Resort is just 30 minutes away. It features Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Orlando itself is even closer to Lockhart and is home to Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld Orlando. Winter Haven is about an hour away and features LEGOLAND, which is great if you happen to be a kid at heart. And then there's the ocean, which is only about one to three hours away from Lockhart, depending on which beach you want to go to.

Like any major city, the Orlando area has lots of shopping centers, including the Mall at Millenia, Florida Mall, and Waterford Lakes Town Center. There is also Orlando Fashion Square, as well as Orlando Premium Outlets. This makes it easy for you to venture out to the big city 20 minutes away, get all your shopping and people watching done, and then quickly return to your affordable home in the nice area of Lockhart!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lockhart?
The average rent price for Lockhart rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lockhart?
Some of the colleges located in the Lockhart area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lockhart?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lockhart from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments