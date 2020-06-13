Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:23 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Osceola Corporate Center
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
10 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,056
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1310 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include gated entry, fitness center, and pool. Apartments feature washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Located close to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Vine Street Square.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103
4013 Venetian Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
Townhome in Venetian Bay Villages - UNFURNISHED Resort style three bedroom two bath townhouse. Open floor plan with large master bedroom suite on 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances and counter bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3137 WINDOVER AVE
3137 Windover Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Townhome style condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Unfurnished, 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 992 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1604 Destiny Blvd 201
1604 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1284 sqft
Unit 201 Available 06/19/20 Oversized/Upgraded 3/2 near Disney - Property Id: 300284 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2213 Grand Cayman Ct. Unit 1132
2213 Grand Cayman Court, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Listing Agent: Adriana Leon adrianaleonocampo@gmail.com 407-914-3131 - Beautiful and cozy Condo 1/1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1904 Destiny Boulevard 308
1904 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
Unit 308 Available 07/01/20 Over sized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Property Id: 190273 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1854 Destiny Blvd 208
1854 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
Oversized/Upgraded 3/2 near Disney - Property Id: 297781 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

Median Rent in Kissimmee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kissimmee is $1,036, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,245.
Studio
$951
1 Bed
$1,036
2 Beds
$1,245
3+ Beds
$1,657
City GuideKissimmee
Lots of double letter combos, but Tallahassee was taken.

Although the Magic Kingdom is right at your doorstep, the sights and sounds of Disney World aren’t the only things that make Kissimmee, FL an enchanting place. With the world’s most visited attraction just ten minutes away, kids are sure to love it. Locals will tell you there is plenty for adults to do too – and that often includes the theme parks – nothing like seeing Uncle Jerry with an ear to ear grin, a smoked turkey leg, and a mouse ear beanie.

Within the city though, residents have their own version of “Main Street U.S.A.” with tons of restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, bookstores, and bistros. Outside town, they’ll find an “Adventureland” full of hiking, kayaking, camping and water sports. Beyond that, there is a large concert arena, a professional sports stadium, and a shopping complex called “The Loop.” The city of 60,000 has a unique historic district downtown and is home to Florida Christian College. In all, Kissimmee is a friendly place with upbeat neighbors and a sunny Florida vibe. If you’re thinking about making your Kissimmee your next “Frontierland,” we can help you find the perfect place to live.

About Kissimmee

Kissimmee, Florida, located right on Lake Okeechobee, was once a booming steamboat town and home to the largest single landowner in the country. Here, a number of wealthy elites made money in the late 19th Century after a Philadelphia entrepreneur agreed to drain Florida’s southern lands in exchange for half the land ownership. Unfortunately, railroads came along a few years later and wiped out the steamboat industry, turning Kissimmee’s economy to cattle. For much of the next century it was economically depressed until Walt Disney picked the area in 1970s for the home of Disney World. With that came a deluge of tourism dollars and the city, and surroundings, magically transformed.

Tourists and hawkers and crap-shops, oh my.

Today, tourists descend to the area, dotting all the main drags with T-shirt shops, themed boutiques, and souvenir stores. The good part of all of this is it has given the region— which otherwise relies mostly on cattle and citrus— an incredibly stable source of income. The downside is that with that tourism money has come higher prices for locals, as well as petty crime and bad traffic. The weather is always warm and sunny which many love but others find challenging without longer, distinct seasons. In the summer the heat can be stifling so access to pools and reliable air conditioning (Florida landlords must, by statute, provide AC – reexamine the keyword - reliable) are wise things to consider when looking for an apartment.

Finding a Place

Unique to Kissimmee (and lots of Florida, for that matter) is that zoning laws are not as explicit as in many other places. There is no stringent segregation of commercial and residential zones and development is often mixed. Likewise, housing regulations such as story-size and style are very loose. You might find a beautiful, three-story home alongside something much different. Rental houses may be mixed with office spaces and commercial shopping. For this reason, it is especially important to do your research and visit in person, if possible.

Another aspect to consider is how traffic impacts your neighborhood. You will want to know where you will be working and where you will be spending your time before committing to a long lease (most places require at least a year – with sweet-spot leases including specials occurring with 13/14 month terms). The city is now sprawling and it will help to know which roads you'll have to travel on the reg when deciding on a location (traffic can also be seasonal with tourist migratory patterns). Taking a tour of the city for yourself will give you a better idea of what neighborhoods look like and which ones fit your tastes and needs best.

West Kissimmee/Celebration

The West End of town is the touristy part of the city where all the shops and boutiques aimed at vacationers are centered. It’s en route to Disney World, Sea World, and all the other attractions. The drawback is traffic is even more brutal in this part of town. The plus side is many of the city’s nicest rentals are over here. Prices are higher but many argue the amenities are well worth it. Construction is new, the area is fairly safe and the schools are decent. More than half of the rentals on this side of town are short-term vacation homes but the remaining 40 percent go to full-time residents and with not too much work you should be able to find something. If you are in the market for large, modern apartment complexes or well-kept rental homes you will find a good selection here.

North End

This part of town also has very nice sections though it is mixed with shabbier areas too. Some of the nicest homes in Kissimmee, for example, are near Neptune Road and Lakefront Park. Yet if you move farther north, MacLaren Circle is one of the worst parts of town with rundown units and high crime. To this end, it will be worth your time to do some research (though in general, sticking closer to the lake will yield nicer units). Like the West end, you won’t find many small apartment complexes— most are larger developments. There are also condominiums, townhouses and rental homes. Prices will be higher but the schools are good, shopping is close by and you won’t find as many tourists.

East side

As you get farther east toward St. Cloud and the beaches, you find more retired folks and senior citizens. This means the schools aren’t very good over here so it’s not recommended for people with children. Closer-in on the East Side, the area is mixed. There are lovely places in east Kissimmee with new developments, as well as some more rundown structures. Drive around or talk to an area expert.

South Kissimmee/Ponciana

Like most of Kissimmee, this portion of the city has a mix of old and new development. Accordingly, you will find a mixture of prices, quality and styles. There are bigger homes with yards and garages. There are also tiny apartment complexes with few amenities. As you get farther south toward Ponciana, you get into the more Hispanic part of town. Prices here are even more affordable and crime isn’t bad. In fact, Ponciana rates better statistically on crime than many other parts of Kissimmee and has some extra vibrancy and nightlife options. For folks seeking cheaper rent, this could be a great option.

Transportation

Transportation is not Kissimmee’s strongest draw. In fact, it is possibly its biggest deterrent. One woman at the Chamber of Commerce described the traffic situation as “horrendous," noting heavy congestion at rush hour and traffic jams throughout the day. There isn’t a “busy” time, she said, because it is “always busy.”

Others talked about how nightmarish it is to navigate even the smaller side streets, and constant construction plaguing the city. There are some public buses, but they do not keep a schedule envied by the Swiss. Bike lanes are few and far between— though there are some in certain parts of town—and pedestrian routes are not comprehensive. There are taxi cabs services but you will have to contend with the rest of traffic there. Kissimmee is a great place to live but if you move this way, be prepared to deal with this issue. One shining mouse-shaped beacon? Public works officials are currently in the process of building a commuter railroad that will pass through Kissimmee down to Ponciana. When complete, this should alleviate some of the rush hour congestion, around the year 2,315. Until then, enjoy Space Mountain if you desire to move about quickly.

June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,246 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Kissimmee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,246 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Kissimmee.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Kissimmee’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Kissimmee renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Kissimmee Renter Survey

    Here’s how Kissimmee ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    A
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Kissimmee’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Kissimmee renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Kissimmee, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Kissimmee include the following:

    • Kissimmee renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Kissimmee were state and local taxes and quality of local schools, which both received grades of A.
    • The areas of concern to Kissimmee renters are commute time (F) and public transit (D).
    • Kissimmee did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida like Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-), Orlando (C) and Saint Petersburg (B-).
    • Kissimmee did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Indianapolis (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Kissimmee?
    In Kissimmee, the median rent is $951 for a studio, $1,036 for a 1-bedroom, $1,245 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,657 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kissimmee, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Kissimmee?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kissimmee include Osceola Corporate Center.
    How pet-friendly is Kissimmee?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Kissimmee received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Kissimmee?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Kissimmee received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Kissimmee?
    Kissimmee renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Kissimmee did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Kissimmee?
    Kissimmee renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Kissimmee did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kissimmee?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kissimmee area include Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kissimmee?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kissimmee from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.

