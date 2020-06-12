200 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL

Moving to Poinciana

If all you want out of a place to live is proximity to Mickey Mouse and Disney Princesses, Poinciana will have an almost magnetic appeal. The settlement is less than 40 miles from Disney World. Take heart, however. If giant mice, honey-addicted bears, and constant hordes of tourists aren't your thing, Poinciana still has plenty to offer (and most tourists like to stay closer to Disney anyway).

Despite its beginnings as a destination for people in the retirement years, Poinciana's population has a median age of just 35 years young. The average household consists of 3.13 (whatever the .13 means). Quite a few have children, so if you have crumb snatchers, you won't be an oddball in a sea of empty nesters.

Real estate here is relatively expensive. The relative means you will thank your lucky stars for the prices if you hail from someplace like New York City or Los Angeles. If you're hoping for prices around or less than the national average, though, you probably won't find that here. Though rents can exceed national averages in some areas, you can also find some apartments for rent that blend right in with the country's average and won't bleed you dry for cash.

About 40 percent of the population here are renters, so property owners are pretty familiar with the difference between good tenant material and a gut-wrenching eviction waiting to happen. Don't expect fast talking and a Colgate smile to get you that all bills paid apartment you want. Instead, you'll need to show up with proof of income and good employment and rental history references. Take your checkbook, so you can plunk down at least one month's rent when you find the apartment of your dreams, and brace yourself for a credit check. Most landlords want to rent to people with good credit, but because of the area's 20-percent vacancy rate, you might negotiate your way in despite credit blemishes. This is especially true if you have pay stubs that demonstrate your ability to pay and you're willing to offer extra in the way of a deposit. You know what they say about money talking and all that jazz.