Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2352 Rock Drive
2352 Rock Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2104 sqft
Two Story Poinciana Home - Fantastic 2 story home in Poinciana! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on the Polk County side close to the new park. Great home at a great price. Lots of room to stretch out or entertain a whole crowd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Spoon Place
3 Spoon Place, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1293 sqft
Fantastic Poinciana Location! - Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kissimmee features spacious living areas, a great eat-in kitchen with a pantry for extra storage, Tile in all the house and comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Teal Court
1410 Teal Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
2797 sqft
Huge two-story house for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $35,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
436 Arkansas Ct.
436 Arkansas Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1613 sqft
Charming Poinciana Home - This charming home boats four bedrooms and two baths. This is going to impress most people.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
956 Louvre Court
956 Louvre Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 Clermont Dr
323 Clermont Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Available 06/28/20 323 Clermont - Property Id: 83382 NEW 2018 DUPLEX in quiet cul de sac. Each side has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths and ceramic tile throughout all living areas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1340 Coriander Dr
1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1904 sqft
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes).

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
367 Aster Court
367 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
City GuidePoinciana
Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping.

Moving to Poinciana

If all you want out of a place to live is proximity to Mickey Mouse and Disney Princesses, Poinciana will have an almost magnetic appeal. The settlement is less than 40 miles from Disney World. Take heart, however. If giant mice, honey-addicted bears, and constant hordes of tourists aren't your thing, Poinciana still has plenty to offer (and most tourists like to stay closer to Disney anyway).

Despite its beginnings as a destination for people in the retirement years, Poinciana's population has a median age of just 35 years young. The average household consists of 3.13 (whatever the .13 means). Quite a few have children, so if you have crumb snatchers, you won't be an oddball in a sea of empty nesters.

Real estate here is relatively expensive. The relative means you will thank your lucky stars for the prices if you hail from someplace like New York City or Los Angeles. If you're hoping for prices around or less than the national average, though, you probably won't find that here. Though rents can exceed national averages in some areas, you can also find some apartments for rent that blend right in with the country's average and won't bleed you dry for cash.

About 40 percent of the population here are renters, so property owners are pretty familiar with the difference between good tenant material and a gut-wrenching eviction waiting to happen. Don't expect fast talking and a Colgate smile to get you that all bills paid apartment you want. Instead, you'll need to show up with proof of income and good employment and rental history references. Take your checkbook, so you can plunk down at least one month's rent when you find the apartment of your dreams, and brace yourself for a credit check. Most landlords want to rent to people with good credit, but because of the area's 20-percent vacancy rate, you might negotiate your way in despite credit blemishes. This is especially true if you have pay stubs that demonstrate your ability to pay and you're willing to offer extra in the way of a deposit. You know what they say about money talking and all that jazz.

Neighborhoods

Poinciana isn't separated into distinct neighborhoods like many other communities are. Instead, the divisions here are much more subtle. The settlement is described as having several villages, however, so you can get some idea of how much it will cost to live in various parts of town. The dividing lines are not easy to see, so visiting one village may feel pretty much like visiting just about any other part of this settlement.

Poinciana Village 1: This village has a population mostly made up of families without children, though you'll still find close to 3,000 households with those tiny creatures. As far as housing is concerned, you'll find a lot of single-family homes and townhomes interspersed with small apartment buildings and smaller apartment complexes. The cost of living here and the crime rates are relatively low. $$

Poinciana Village 2: Poinciana Village 2 has a population reaching into the 30,000s and a number of households with children. Even in this community, however, families without children outnumber those with little tykes. In fact, about 4,000 households have little crumb snatchers running around versus the more than 6,000 that do not. Crime rates here can be a bit higher than in some other parts of town, but you can find deals on apartments to rent.$$$

Poinciana Village 3: What can anyone say about this part of town? It offers single-family homes, townhomes, and some apartment rentals and is a pretty decent place to raise a family because of its lower crime rates and relatively low cost of living.$$$

Solvita: This area is designated for the older set. If you're at least 55 years old and hoping to live the good life with a wide range of amenities, including indoor jogging tracks, fishing, golf, lighted tennis courts, and concierge services, this one is for you. Don't expect to find a bunch of apartment complexes, though. This wooded community offers a lot of single-family homes and townhomes. It even has some villas. Apartment buildings? Not so much. $$$$

Living in Poinciana

When you choose this community, expect to look around and see lots of newer residences. This area doesn't have a lot of older homes, though you will find some that were built in the 70s and 90s. Most homes are owner occupied, but thanks to the area's higher vacancy rates and seasonal renters, you'll find good company with other renters and see new faces from time to time.

If you're not moving to the area as part of your retirement master plan, you will have to get back and forth to work. Commute times depend on which village you call home but tend to hover around 45 minutes to an hour each way. The longer commute times are probably responsible for their fair share of blood pressure spikes, and road rage rears its ugly head, even here in suburbia. If you're like 75 percent of people in this settlement, you'll find yourself shelling out the big bucks for fuel and driving to work alone. However, if you're outgoing and willing to rub elbows with your fellow man and sit rather close to your neighbors, you might get in on some carpool action like about 20 percent of residents do.

Poinciana is diverse and has residents in wide range of occupations. You'll find both white-collar and blue-collar workers here. Some primary occupational areas include sales, management, and manufacturing. Many professionals call this community home as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Poinciana?
The average rent price for Poinciana rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Poinciana?
Some of the colleges located in the Poinciana area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Poinciana?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Poinciana from include Tampa, Orlando, Brandon, Melbourne, and Lakeland.

