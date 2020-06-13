Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
170 Moonbeam Road
170 Moonbeam Road, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1544 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
840 Stone chapel Court
840 Stonechapel Ct, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1513 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
559 Martin Place Boulevard
559 Martin Place Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lake Doe Cove
1 Unit Available
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1544 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
638 Wekiva Crest Dr.
638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2532 sqft
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl
553 Hiawatha Palm Place, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2757 sqft
Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1240 Villa Ln #145
1240 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Brookfield Place
826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
7870 sqft
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
795 Cavan Drive
795 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
3222 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3234 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1218 VILLA LANE
1218 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1073 sqft
2/2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1648 BOULDER CREEK COURT
1648 Boulder Creek Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1624 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features high ceilings in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has light, wood cabinets and ample counter space.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County
3896 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2502 sqft
4BD/2BA HOME IN APOPKA- ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Unique 4 bed/2 bath with 2,500+sq-ft. features den/office plus activity room.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1701 Sunburst Drive
1701 Sunburst Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
If it’s time to make a change, take a look at the Rock Springs, a well-maintained, professionally managed, manufactured home community. Right now, the Rock Springs is offering a 2019 model year, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1732 Sunburst Drive
1732 Sunburst Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
Brand new home for rent. Low move in costs!! Call and ask for kb for more information. 904-808-3800 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6749 Knightswood Drive
6749 Knightswood Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1987 sqft
You will want to take a look at this immaculate large 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a spacious backyard with tons of fruit trees. The home has laminate floor in the living spaces and tile in the wet areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Forestbrooke
1 Unit Available
99 Jake Court
99 Jake Court, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4104 sqft
Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,104 sq. ft. home in Ocoee, FL! Lovely island kitchen features plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room.

Median Rent in Apopka

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Apopka is $966, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,157.
Studio
$884
1 Bed
$966
2 Beds
$1,157
3+ Beds
$1,539
City GuideApopka
People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Apopka, FL

Lets Talk About Cash

As with many aspects of life, most of the worries people have about moving revolve around money. How much will it cost to find a home to rent in Apopka? What is the economy like? If these questions are keeping you awake at night, quit worrying! Rental prices in Apopka are slightly lower than the state average and significantly lower than the national average. You are likely to keep more of your income, especially if you are moving here from another state, because Florida has no state income tax and still maintains a low sales tax. If you are renting, this is especially good because you won’t have to pay property taxes either. The overall cost of living is about 5 percent lower than the national average, and although it is a smaller town it is centrally located, close to some of the biggest attractions in the state.

Commute Time

One thing to consider when choosing a location is the commute time that may be required if you want to work in one of the larger neighboring cities. Many people are looking for a place to rent in Apopka because they want a more spacious and affordable home than what is available in one of the nearby metro areas. Although one may work in the Orlando area, a mere 30 minutes away, it’s much easier to find a nice place to live in Apopka. It is important to consider where youre likely to find employment when looking for your new home, as some neighborhoods are closer than others to various major cities or transportation thoroughfares.

Getting Ready

The smaller size of Apopka makes it an easier location to move to. You will need the standard information such as your proof of income and credit report, your rental history, official identification, and the contact information for any references you want to provide. The rental market is fairly robust, and you should be able to find something that fits your needs in a week or so. However, remember that Florida is prone to hurricanes, and looking for a new place can be more difficult if a hurricane is churning in the waters. The peak of hurricane season is mid-August to mid-October. If there is an active storm in the waters, most insurance agencies won’t write new policies, so pay close attention to the weather if you happen to be searching for places to rent in Apopka during hurricane season.

Neighborhoods in the City

Apopka has several neighborhoods as well as the downtown area. The Piedmont Lakes area is located in the southeastern section of the city and is closest to the Orlando area. Breckenridge is located just off the 451, giving easy access to all major highways that are connected to the town. Errol Estate Golf & Country Club is located in the northern part of the town and is conveniently situated near Wekiwa Springs State Park for nature lovers.

Piedmont Lakes: Piedmont Lakes is a close-knit community held together by an active homeowners association. If you arent a fan of rules or dont want to be involved in neighborhood activities, this may not be the best choice. However, if you like the idea of a neighborhood block party and the reassurance that your neighbors will keep their yard looking as nice as yours, you will definitely want to consider one of these premier rentals in Apopka. There is a community pool, playground, and tennis court, as well as lakes that are suitable for small non-gasoline-powered watercraft.

Breckenridge: Breckenridge is a gated community that offers easy access to downtown Apopka and surrounding areas. The community features a swimming pool and abundant walking trails as well as a community park and natural landscaping that helps foster the feeling of getting away from it all at the end of the day.

Errol Estate Golf & Country Club: Rentals in and near the Errol Estate Golf & Country Club are also near one of Florida’s beautiful state parks and are a great choice for nature lovers and golfers alike. In addition to the beautiful golf courses, the country club also has tennis courts and an on-site restaurant with an internationally inspired menu.

Life in Central Florida

If you are living in central Florida, there are a few things you definitely need to learn about in addition to the best places to eat, shop, and where you will find the best mocha latte.

Hurricanes

If you’ve never lived in Florida hurricane season can be a big adjustment, but with a little preparation you will be able to relax and know that if the storm blows in you know what to do. Living in central Florida, it is possible to get hit by storms coming out of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. You will want to watch the weather closely during hurricane season, which is August to November.

First, seriously consider rental insurance. If a category five blows in and you end up evacuating, you will likely experience serious damage if not total loss of anything you leave behind. Is this likely to happen? No, but it could, and rental insurance will cover those losses.

Next, make sure that you pay attention to those emergency preparedness guidelines the state and federal government issue. Make a kit and keep food and water and everything else they tell you to, and do it before there is a hurricane headed your way or you won’t be able to find anything in the stores. Finally, if the officials tell you it’s a good idea to go elsewhere. Go! The upside is cane parties and business closings for tropical storms. Sure, those big storms sound scary, but for the most part they are an excuse to get off work and have a little fun.

Theme Parks

You can’t be thirty minutes away from Orlando and not spend time in the world famous theme parks located there. Luckily for you as a Florida resident, you will be eligible for some wicked discounts. Almost all have deeply discounted resident annual passes that will also let you score discounts for restaurants and merchandise. Be sure to call the customer service department for the various parks and ask specifically for resident discounts, as some arent advertised online.

June 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents increased moderately over the past month

Apopka rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Apopka, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Apopka.
    • While rents in Apopka fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Apopka?
    In Apopka, the median rent is $884 for a studio, $966 for a 1-bedroom, $1,157 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,539 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Apopka, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Apopka?
    Some of the colleges located in the Apopka area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Lake-Sumter State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Apopka?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Apopka from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

