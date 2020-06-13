215 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL📍
1 of 15
1 of 63
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 18
Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.
Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Lets Talk About Cash
As with many aspects of life, most of the worries people have about moving revolve around money. How much will it cost to find a home to rent in Apopka? What is the economy like? If these questions are keeping you awake at night, quit worrying! Rental prices in Apopka are slightly lower than the state average and significantly lower than the national average. You are likely to keep more of your income, especially if you are moving here from another state, because Florida has no state income tax and still maintains a low sales tax. If you are renting, this is especially good because you won’t have to pay property taxes either. The overall cost of living is about 5 percent lower than the national average, and although it is a smaller town it is centrally located, close to some of the biggest attractions in the state.
Commute Time
One thing to consider when choosing a location is the commute time that may be required if you want to work in one of the larger neighboring cities. Many people are looking for a place to rent in Apopka because they want a more spacious and affordable home than what is available in one of the nearby metro areas. Although one may work in the Orlando area, a mere 30 minutes away, it’s much easier to find a nice place to live in Apopka. It is important to consider where youre likely to find employment when looking for your new home, as some neighborhoods are closer than others to various major cities or transportation thoroughfares.
Getting Ready
The smaller size of Apopka makes it an easier location to move to. You will need the standard information such as your proof of income and credit report, your rental history, official identification, and the contact information for any references you want to provide. The rental market is fairly robust, and you should be able to find something that fits your needs in a week or so. However, remember that Florida is prone to hurricanes, and looking for a new place can be more difficult if a hurricane is churning in the waters. The peak of hurricane season is mid-August to mid-October. If there is an active storm in the waters, most insurance agencies won’t write new policies, so pay close attention to the weather if you happen to be searching for places to rent in Apopka during hurricane season.
Apopka has several neighborhoods as well as the downtown area. The Piedmont Lakes area is located in the southeastern section of the city and is closest to the Orlando area. Breckenridge is located just off the 451, giving easy access to all major highways that are connected to the town. Errol Estate Golf & Country Club is located in the northern part of the town and is conveniently situated near Wekiwa Springs State Park for nature lovers.
Piedmont Lakes: Piedmont Lakes is a close-knit community held together by an active homeowners association. If you arent a fan of rules or dont want to be involved in neighborhood activities, this may not be the best choice. However, if you like the idea of a neighborhood block party and the reassurance that your neighbors will keep their yard looking as nice as yours, you will definitely want to consider one of these premier rentals in Apopka. There is a community pool, playground, and tennis court, as well as lakes that are suitable for small non-gasoline-powered watercraft.
Breckenridge: Breckenridge is a gated community that offers easy access to downtown Apopka and surrounding areas. The community features a swimming pool and abundant walking trails as well as a community park and natural landscaping that helps foster the feeling of getting away from it all at the end of the day.
Errol Estate Golf & Country Club: Rentals in and near the Errol Estate Golf & Country Club are also near one of Florida’s beautiful state parks and are a great choice for nature lovers and golfers alike. In addition to the beautiful golf courses, the country club also has tennis courts and an on-site restaurant with an internationally inspired menu.
If you are living in central Florida, there are a few things you definitely need to learn about in addition to the best places to eat, shop, and where you will find the best mocha latte.
Hurricanes
If you’ve never lived in Florida hurricane season can be a big adjustment, but with a little preparation you will be able to relax and know that if the storm blows in you know what to do. Living in central Florida, it is possible to get hit by storms coming out of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. You will want to watch the weather closely during hurricane season, which is August to November.
First, seriously consider rental insurance. If a category five blows in and you end up evacuating, you will likely experience serious damage if not total loss of anything you leave behind. Is this likely to happen? No, but it could, and rental insurance will cover those losses.
Next, make sure that you pay attention to those emergency preparedness guidelines the state and federal government issue. Make a kit and keep food and water and everything else they tell you to, and do it before there is a hurricane headed your way or you won’t be able to find anything in the stores. Finally, if the officials tell you it’s a good idea to go elsewhere. Go! The upside is cane parties and business closings for tropical storms. Sure, those big storms sound scary, but for the most part they are an excuse to get off work and have a little fun.
Theme Parks
You can’t be thirty minutes away from Orlando and not spend time in the world famous theme parks located there. Luckily for you as a Florida resident, you will be eligible for some wicked discounts. Almost all have deeply discounted resident annual passes that will also let you score discounts for restaurants and merchandise. Be sure to call the customer service department for the various parks and ask specifically for resident discounts, as some arent advertised online.
June 2020 Apopka Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Apopka Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Apopka rents increased moderately over the past month
Apopka rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Orlando Metro
Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
- Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
- Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
- St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Apopka, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Apopka.
- While rents in Apopka fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.