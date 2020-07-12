/
college park
Last updated July 12 2020
447 Apartments for rent in College Park, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
21 Units Available
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 W. Smith St
646 Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
728 sqft
PRINCETON at COLLEGE PARK - New College Park one bedroom apartments start at $1620 with various floor plans.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Stetson Street
612 Stetson Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
Charming Large 1450 sq ft 3 Bedrm/1 bath home on one of the most desirable brick streets amongst Million Dollar homes. Large bedroom all w/ large closets. Pantry in kitchen /Large linen closet in foyer ...corner built in ...
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 E Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Putnam Avenue
725 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
900 sqft
725 Putnam Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park ALL NEW FLOORING!!! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park, located
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
630 VASSAR STREET
630 Vassar Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
For Lease! Stunning unit at College Park's The Wellesley. Unit is being offered completely furnished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Charlotte Lane
1514 Charlotte Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1514 1/2 Charlotte Lane
1514 1/2 Charlotte Ln, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Studio Apartment in College Park - Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3022 Fairway Lane Unit D
3022 Fairway Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2/1 College Park Apartment - College Park 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment located across the street from Dubsdread Golf Course! Home is located in a quiet community close to restaurants and shops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 W. KING STREET
102 King Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
720 sqft
COLLEGE PARK - NO PETS - Super CUTE Bungalow in College Park! 2 bedrooms/1 bath on corner lot - screened porch is a lovely feature in the front of the house.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
904 Golfview Street
904 Golfview Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1170 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home located in desirable College Park within walking distance of stores, and restaurants. Wood flooring, bonus sun room, fenced yard, washer and dryer included. Available Immediately.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
515 West Winter Park Street
515 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on West Winter Park Street, you are sure to enjoy this cozy home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
555 W Winter Park St
555 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
958 sqft
Unfurnished, College Park charmer is waiting for you to call it home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath historic home built in 1948 boasts original hardwood floors, a great split floorplan, a washer/dryer and a huge yard for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1112 West New Hampshire Street
1112 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1750 sqft
Enjoy this lovely 1940s 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of College Park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
602 Clayton St
602 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
700 sqft
Hardwood Floors and New Kitchen make this College Park 2/1 duplex a great find. Updated Bathroom. Rear Unit with private, fenced backyard. Central HVAC. Single Carport. Utility Room in Carport with hookups.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
646-1 W SMITH STREET
646 W Smith St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live just north of Orlando in the middle of College Park’s bustling Edgewater Drive, with front-door access to “The Drive’s” gastropubs, vintage shops and hip boutiques.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
622 W PRINCETON STREET
622 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Location, Location Location! Walking distance to College Park restaurants and shops. Home has original wood floors. Spacious bedrooms, plus an office/den. Carpet in den will be replaced prior to occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,340
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
24 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,446
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
44 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
$
74 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
