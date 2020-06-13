139 Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs is a small city with a population around 41,500 people, except for during the 4th of July, when the city swells to around 141,500 with all the tourists who come in for the largest Independence Day celebration in Central Florida. A paradise epicenter in its own right, this little city boasts a unique style of affordable resort-style living. Here, you’ll find the small-town, family-oriented vibes of a modern day Andy Griffith Show mixed with the big events, live music, fine eats and endless shopping you would find in a tourist-fueled beach paradise. Altamonte Springs is a place you can raise a family, live like a rock star, or just retire into a pleasant, laidback lake life of fishing and boating, water fountain shows and jazz jams, as well as some comfortable living in luxury condominiums, spacious townhomes, and resort-inspired apartments.

Around here, the most happening place to be is Uptown Altamonte. With tons of shopping, gourmet restaurants, charming cafes, arts, festivals, jazz jams, and other live music, it is a neighborhood where even Debbie Downers and Negative Nancies find themselves getting into the uptown swing. While most of the rentals around here are of the luxury brand, you won’t have to pay a fortune to live here... although you certainly can if you want. Apartments for rent in this Altamonte Springs neighborhood run anywhere from $650 to $1700.

Basically the more you pay, the more space, extravagance, and amenities you’ll get. For example, you could live life in the luxury of the Lofts at Uptown Altamonte for $1120+ and enjoy more sophisticated interior designs in high-rise loft apartments, along with a meditation garden, business center, swimming pool and spa. Or, you could go for a basic apartment, townhome, or studio for rent in the lower end of the price spectrum, while still having the attractions of uptown at your door step. No matter where your rent, though, it’ll be hard to find an apartment without that coastal-resort feel of sparkling swimming pools, spectacular views, and waterfront entertainment.

The rest of the city is broken down into Westmonte, located west of I-4, and Eastmonte, located east of I-4. Although there isn't a whole lot of difference between the two, Westmonte does tend to attract more families due to its more spread-out population density, lower rental rates and quieter atmosphere. Eastmonte is the side where Uptown is located, with the Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, and the hospital, as well as the location of the future commuter rail (a project that just recently broke ground). Throughout the Eastmonte side of town, you will find rentals in all price ranges with all levels of luxury amenities.

For all you pet owners out there, Altamonte Springs is a city where furry friends are more than welcome. Not only are there lots of places for pets to play, such as parks, lakes, and hiking trails, but there are also lots of apartments that are very pet-friendly, too. Even in the upscale uptown rentals, you’ll find that pets are a welcome part of life (as long as you fork over a $200-$400 pet deposit). There are, however, a few places with breed and weight restrictions, especially in apartment units above the ground floor. Common breeds subjected to restrictions include Pit Bulls, Chow-Chows, Siberian Huskies, Dobermans, Great Danes, and German Shepherds. For big dogs and breeds with bad reputations, you may need to spend a little more time hunting for a perfect rental, with a little more research into duplex and house rentals.

So, that's the swing of things in Altamonte Springs. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal