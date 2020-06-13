139 Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL📍
Altamonte Springs is a small city with a population around 41,500 people, except for during the 4th of July, when the city swells to around 141,500 with all the tourists who come in for the largest Independence Day celebration in Central Florida. A paradise epicenter in its own right, this little city boasts a unique style of affordable resort-style living. Here, you’ll find the small-town, family-oriented vibes of a modern day Andy Griffith Show mixed with the big events, live music, fine eats and endless shopping you would find in a tourist-fueled beach paradise. Altamonte Springs is a place you can raise a family, live like a rock star, or just retire into a pleasant, laidback lake life of fishing and boating, water fountain shows and jazz jams, as well as some comfortable living in luxury condominiums, spacious townhomes, and resort-inspired apartments.
Around here, the most happening place to be is Uptown Altamonte. With tons of shopping, gourmet restaurants, charming cafes, arts, festivals, jazz jams, and other live music, it is a neighborhood where even Debbie Downers and Negative Nancies find themselves getting into the uptown swing. While most of the rentals around here are of the luxury brand, you won’t have to pay a fortune to live here... although you certainly can if you want. Apartments for rent in this Altamonte Springs neighborhood run anywhere from $650 to $1700.
Basically the more you pay, the more space, extravagance, and amenities you’ll get. For example, you could live life in the luxury of the Lofts at Uptown Altamonte for $1120+ and enjoy more sophisticated interior designs in high-rise loft apartments, along with a meditation garden, business center, swimming pool and spa. Or, you could go for a basic apartment, townhome, or studio for rent in the lower end of the price spectrum, while still having the attractions of uptown at your door step. No matter where your rent, though, it’ll be hard to find an apartment without that coastal-resort feel of sparkling swimming pools, spectacular views, and waterfront entertainment.
The rest of the city is broken down into Westmonte, located west of I-4, and Eastmonte, located east of I-4. Although there isn't a whole lot of difference between the two, Westmonte does tend to attract more families due to its more spread-out population density, lower rental rates and quieter atmosphere. Eastmonte is the side where Uptown is located, with the Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, and the hospital, as well as the location of the future commuter rail (a project that just recently broke ground). Throughout the Eastmonte side of town, you will find rentals in all price ranges with all levels of luxury amenities.
For all you pet owners out there, Altamonte Springs is a city where furry friends are more than welcome. Not only are there lots of places for pets to play, such as parks, lakes, and hiking trails, but there are also lots of apartments that are very pet-friendly, too. Even in the upscale uptown rentals, you’ll find that pets are a welcome part of life (as long as you fork over a $200-$400 pet deposit). There are, however, a few places with breed and weight restrictions, especially in apartment units above the ground floor. Common breeds subjected to restrictions include Pit Bulls, Chow-Chows, Siberian Huskies, Dobermans, Great Danes, and German Shepherds. For big dogs and breeds with bad reputations, you may need to spend a little more time hunting for a perfect rental, with a little more research into duplex and house rentals.
So, that's the swing of things in Altamonte Springs. Good luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month
Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Orlando Metro
Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
- Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
- Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
- St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
- While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Altamonte Springs Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Altamonte Springs ranks on:
Apartment List has released Altamonte Springs’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Altamonte Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Altamonte Springs, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Altamonte Springs include the following:
- Altamonte Springs renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Altamonte Springs were weather, state and local taxes and quality of local schools, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Altamonte Springs residents are pet-friendliness (B) and social life (D).
- Altamonte Springs did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
- Altamonte Springs did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the scenery, the fact that my neighborhood is quiet, and how convenient it is to get to shopping, food and major highways. I hate the traffic and that it takes so long to get anywhere though." – Ashleigh H.
- "Love that it’s a small community feel. Easy to get to the beach or Orlando. But I hate the summer heat and humidity." – Heather N.
- "I have everything that I need within easy reach: doctors, the gym, restaurants, the mall and grocery stores. I’m only 20 minutes away from work in good traffic. It’s peaceful, but if I want to go somewhere I just hop on the I-4." – Ileana M.
- "Lots to see and do close by." - Marline
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.