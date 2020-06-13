AL
Last updated June 13 2020

139 Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
912 Innovation Way
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
746 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A
302 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
785 sqft
Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Oyster Bay Circle
133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
496 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
605 Applewood Avenue
605 Applewood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1849 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
552 Olympic Village
552 Olympic Village Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1139 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
850 Grand Regency Pointe
850 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
878 sqft
Move in ready 1 bed 1 bath condo in Altamonte Springs! This condo features a Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Orange Dr 23
506 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 170196 In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Close to Mall, hospital, I4, beaches, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies in the area. Community has lake access.

Median Rent in Altamonte Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Altamonte Springs is $1,044, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,251.
Studio
$955
1 Bed
$1,044
2 Beds
$1,251
3+ Beds
$1,664
City GuideAltamonte SpringsHaving trouble with Craigslist Altamonte Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
So you've discovered the little city of Altamonte Springs, one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, and now you are diligently searching for the perfect place to live. Well, stay with us now, because we are going to break it all down for you, with the insider's guide to Altamonte Springs living and apartment renting.
Altamonte Springs is a small city with a population around 41,500 people, except for during the 4th of July, when the city swells to around 141,500 with all the tourists who come in for the largest Independence Day celebration in Central Florida. A paradise epicenter in its own right, this little city boasts a unique style of affordable resort-style living. Here, you’ll find the small-town, family-oriented vibes of a modern day Andy Griffith Show mixed with the big events, live music, fine eats and endless shopping you would find in a tourist-fueled beach paradise. Altamonte Springs is a place you can raise a family, live like a rock star, or just retire into a pleasant, laidback lake life of fishing and boating, water fountain shows and jazz jams, as well as some comfortable living in luxury condominiums, spacious townhomes, and resort-inspired apartments.

Around here, the most happening place to be is Uptown Altamonte. With tons of shopping, gourmet restaurants, charming cafes, arts, festivals, jazz jams, and other live music, it is a neighborhood where even Debbie Downers and Negative Nancies find themselves getting into the uptown swing. While most of the rentals around here are of the luxury brand, you won’t have to pay a fortune to live here... although you certainly can if you want. Apartments for rent in this Altamonte Springs neighborhood run anywhere from $650 to $1700.

Basically the more you pay, the more space, extravagance, and amenities you’ll get. For example, you could live life in the luxury of the Lofts at Uptown Altamonte for $1120+ and enjoy more sophisticated interior designs in high-rise loft apartments, along with a meditation garden, business center, swimming pool and spa. Or, you could go for a basic apartment, townhome, or studio for rent in the lower end of the price spectrum, while still having the attractions of uptown at your door step. No matter where your rent, though, it’ll be hard to find an apartment without that coastal-resort feel of sparkling swimming pools, spectacular views, and waterfront entertainment.

The rest of the city is broken down into Westmonte, located west of I-4, and Eastmonte, located east of I-4. Although there isn't a whole lot of difference between the two, Westmonte does tend to attract more families due to its more spread-out population density, lower rental rates and quieter atmosphere. Eastmonte is the side where Uptown is located, with the Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, and the hospital, as well as the location of the future commuter rail (a project that just recently broke ground). Throughout the Eastmonte side of town, you will find rentals in all price ranges with all levels of luxury amenities.

For all you pet owners out there, Altamonte Springs is a city where furry friends are more than welcome. Not only are there lots of places for pets to play, such as parks, lakes, and hiking trails, but there are also lots of apartments that are very pet-friendly, too. Even in the upscale uptown rentals, you’ll find that pets are a welcome part of life (as long as you fork over a $200-$400 pet deposit). There are, however, a few places with breed and weight restrictions, especially in apartment units above the ground floor. Common breeds subjected to restrictions include Pit Bulls, Chow-Chows, Siberian Huskies, Dobermans, Great Danes, and German Shepherds. For big dogs and breeds with bad reputations, you may need to spend a little more time hunting for a perfect rental, with a little more research into duplex and house rentals.

So, that's the swing of things in Altamonte Springs. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

Read More
Rent Report
Altamonte Springs

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More
    Altamonte Springs Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Altamonte Springs ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Altamonte Springs’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Altamonte Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Altamonte Springs, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Altamonte Springs include the following:

    • Altamonte Springs renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Altamonte Springs were weather, state and local taxes and quality of local schools, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Altamonte Springs residents are pet-friendliness (B) and social life (D).
    • Altamonte Springs did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida, including Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
    • Altamonte Springs did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the scenery, the fact that my neighborhood is quiet, and how convenient it is to get to shopping, food and major highways. I hate the traffic and that it takes so long to get anywhere though." – Ashleigh H.
    • "Love that it’s a small community feel. Easy to get to the beach or Orlando. But I hate the summer heat and humidity." – Heather N.
    • "I have everything that I need within easy reach: doctors, the gym, restaurants, the mall and grocery stores. I’m only 20 minutes away from work in good traffic. It’s peaceful, but if I want to go somewhere I just hop on the I-4." – Ileana M.
    • "Lots to see and do close by." - Marline

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Altamonte Springs?
    In Altamonte Springs, the median rent is $955 for a studio, $1,044 for a 1-bedroom, $1,251 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,664 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Altamonte Springs, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Altamonte Springs?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Altamonte Springs received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Altamonte Springs?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Altamonte Springs received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Altamonte Springs?
    Altamonte Springs renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Altamonte Springs did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Altamonte Springs?
    Altamonte Springs renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Altamonte Springs did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Altamonte Springs?
    Some of the colleges located in the Altamonte Springs area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Altamonte Springs?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Altamonte Springs from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Sanford.

