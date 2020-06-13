/
ponce inlet
101 Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL📍
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
4650 Links Village Drive
4650 Links Village Dr, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2195 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 Beautiful 3/3 condo in the popular Links @ Harbour Village!***2400 Sq Ft***Spacious Master Suite with Balcony access, large walk in custom closets***walk in shower and Roman tub in Master Bath***Gated community amenities include,9
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
81 Alberta Avenue
81 Alberta Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1767 sqft
Ponce Inlet. The Lighthouse, The Beach, Fishing, No Drive Beach. As close to paradise as we get in Coastal Central Florida. A charming, 3/2 Single Family Residence Is nearly impossible to find in Ponce Inlet.
4555 S Atlantic Avenue
4555 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2065 sqft
Newly renovated 5th floor, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo, in Towers 4, with new porcelain tile floor from the entrance to the living room terrace, new kitchen lighting and appliances, new living room furniture, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms!Enjoy
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)
1890-1888 S Palmetto Ave
1890 S Palmetto Ave, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.
3635 S. Atlantic Ave. C3
3635 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$995
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the BEACH - This second-floor studio is ideal for someone who is wanting to downsize and be close to the beach. Conveniently located in Daytona Beach Shores next to Sun Glow Pier and Crabby Joe's this unit won't last long.
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.
309 Olive St
309 Olive Street, South Daytona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2250 sqft
309 Olive St Available 06/15/20 5 bedrooms 4 baths. South Daytona - Huge home for a large family. The original home is 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. and the addition is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 2,200 square feet.
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.
532 Ball Street - #B
532 Ball Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM DUPLEX - LOCATED IN HISTORIC DISTRICT - Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in the lovely historic district. Walk to the river and downtown Canal Street. Renovated duplex down to the studs.
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.
