Mid-Florida Tech
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
69 Apartments For Rent Near Mid-Florida Tech
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
21 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$853
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,056
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
24 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
9 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated August 16 at 11:21 PM
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
12 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
5 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
$
7 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...
1 of 45
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2314 Midtown Ter Apt 1126
2314 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2370 Grand Central Pkwy
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609 Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3757 Conroy Road, #2525
3757 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1091 sqft
Very Nicely updated and furnished condo near Millennia. Granite, stainless steel appliances, and solid wood cabinets. Large balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1
2532 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
End Unit facing the street with bay window in the living room. Ceramic tile foyer, marble window sills, 30" European style cabinetry, oversize bath tub. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, outdoor patio, oversize 2 car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4
2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1457 sqft
3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet.
