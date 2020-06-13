Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1910 S. Summerlin Avenue
1910 Summerlin Avenue, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
Four Bedroom Sanford Home Available Now! - Sanford 4 Bedroom/1 Bath home featuring large master off living room, ceramic tile through out, inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, open patio with large fenced backyard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1222 S Pine Ridge Circle B2
1222 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Condo off Airport Blvd/Sanford- water included** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** Lovely 2nd floor unit located in the Pine Ridge Condominium community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 S Cedar Ave
2018 Cedar Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1688 sqft
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford For Rent. - Check out this 3/2 1688 sqft single family home with a very large fenced in back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1313 OLIVE AVE
1313 Olive Avenue, Sanford, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
SOUTH SANFORD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home. New kitchen, new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms. Large backyard. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Casa Marina Place
516 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1955 sqft
516 Casa Marina Place Available 09/01/20 Immaculate 4 Bedroom Home in Celery Key! Available September 1! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

Median Rent in Sanford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sanford is $978, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,172.
Studio
$895
1 Bed
$978
2 Beds
$1,172
3+ Beds
$1,559
City GuideSanford
Sanford Apartments

On the streets and along the rivers and lakes of Sanford, you will find shady oaks draped in Spanish moss, older architecture mixed with newer tourist developments, and a collection of scenes straight out of Kenny Chesney's music video, “Young.” It's a hometown worth looking around, and a way of life almost impossible to describe, but we’re gonna give it a shot anyway.

Transportation

The city limits of Sanford stretch out pretty far, and public transportation is pretty worthless when trying to get from one end of town to the other. If you dare to live here without a vehicle, you can attempt to get by on bus routes provided by Lynx, however, having a car, truck or motorcycle is strongly, strongly recommended. Traffic isn't too bad around here, though. Just beware of the high dollar toll roads and traffic along I-4, which gets pretty congested with Orlando-bound drivers.

Cost Of Living

Although apartment rental rates are low in Sanford, cost of living is still high. Car tags and insurance are ridiculously expensive, compared to other cities. Utility companies often require a couple hundred dollars for a deposit. Groceries are pricey as well, and, for some reason, locally grown produce is more expensive here than when it is sold up north. However, if you shop at Clemons for fresh fruits and vegetables, you will be able to find much better deals. For The Kids. Who needs Disneyland, when there's plenty of ways to entertain a kid right here in town? There's a great new playground at Fort Mellon Park, with a water park, twisting slides, and walking trails. There are about a million good places to swim and fish. Soccer fields and basketball courts can be found at parks throughout the area.

Neighborhoods

Central

Goldsboro Community: An urban neighborhood where people walk to where they need to go, where bicycles coast over to the river walk and the downtown area, and where great little soul food restaurants keep families full and happy. $ - $$$

Downtown: An art-drinking-live-music-country-cooking-river-lake-tropical-beach combo of a vibe, this area, located along the river walk, is the best downtown you could hope for in your hometown. There are Key West-style bars, English pubs, sports bars, drag and fashion shows, concert venues, night clubs, historic shops, theaters, art galleries, fancy seafood places and old-style country cooking... the list goes on, but you get the idea. Besides the typical downtown life, there is also a great farmers market, a marina, some beautiful waterfront parks, and Paw Park, the oldest off-leash dog park in central Florida. $$$

Southeast

Pinecrest: Old houses and air traffic noise. $

Dreamworld: Home to Fleaworld, the world's largest fleamarket, plus some nice apartments and single-family homes to rent, and few good fishing spots. $$

Midway: Surrounded by the airport, Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe, this is the perfect neighborhood for good fishing and cheap rentals. $

Cameron City: Bordered by the airport and Lake Jesup, with the Seminole State College of Florida nearby, this is a good neighborhood whether you like to spend your days studying, fishing, boating, or all of the above. There is a boat ramp in the area, plenty of public lakefront, and very affordable property to rent. Just watch out for them gators! $ - $$

Elder Springs: Right next door to the Seminole State College of Florida, with lots of small ponds and lakes and the Spring Hammock Preserve wrapping around the southern boundary. $$ - $$$

Northwest

Idyllwilde: Mobile homes, old houses, and the Crooms Academy of Information Technology. $

Lake Monroe: Fish off of the historic swinging bridge at Wayside Park, play a round of golf at Mayfair Country Club, grab a coffee, catch a movie, or just browse the shops at the Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, or check out the Route 46 Entertainment District for night life and live music. $$$$

Sylvan Lake: City limit living, between the prestigious Heathrow Country Club and the Black Bear Wilderness Area, meaning there’s a ton of small lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. For soccer fans, the park known as Sylvan Lake has become a soccer lover's dream, with a sports training facility and 6 soccer fields. $$$ - $$$$

Sanford is not Disneyland, it’s not Daytona Beach, and it's definitely not Miami. No plastic mansions or plastic people around here. Just a real, down-home town for real people. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for Sanford from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Sanford renters expressed low satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of...

View full Sanford Renter Survey

Here’s how Sanford ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
C
Safety and crime rate
C
Jobs and career opportunities
C+
Recreational activities
B+
Affordability
B
Quality of schools
A-
Weather
A-
State and local taxes
D
Public transit
A+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Sanford from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Sanford renters expressed low satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”

Key findings in Sanford include the following:

  • Sanford renters give their city a D overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for Sanford was its pet friendliness, which received an A+ score.
  • Renters were also satisfied with weather (A-), state and local taxes (A-), and affordability/cost of living (B+).
  • According to our results, renters were concerned with local job and career opportunities (C), safety (C), and access to parks and community events (C+).
  • Renters seemed most dissatisfied with access to public transit (D) and commute times (F).
  • Relative to other Florida cities, renters weren’t quite as satisfied as those in Kissimmee (C), Clermont (A), Lakeland (A), and Orlando (B).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sanford?
In Sanford, the median rent is $895 for a studio, $978 for a 1-bedroom, $1,172 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,559 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sanford, check out our monthly Sanford Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Sanford?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sanford received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Sanford?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sanford received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Sanford?
Sanford renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Sanford did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sanford?
Some of the colleges located in the Sanford area include Seminole State College of Florida, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sanford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sanford from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

