171 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL

Neighborhoods

Central

Goldsboro Community: An urban neighborhood where people walk to where they need to go, where bicycles coast over to the river walk and the downtown area, and where great little soul food restaurants keep families full and happy. $ - $$$

Downtown: An art-drinking-live-music-country-cooking-river-lake-tropical-beach combo of a vibe, this area, located along the river walk, is the best downtown you could hope for in your hometown. There are Key West-style bars, English pubs, sports bars, drag and fashion shows, concert venues, night clubs, historic shops, theaters, art galleries, fancy seafood places and old-style country cooking... the list goes on, but you get the idea. Besides the typical downtown life, there is also a great farmers market, a marina, some beautiful waterfront parks, and Paw Park, the oldest off-leash dog park in central Florida. $$$

Southeast

Pinecrest: Old houses and air traffic noise. $

Dreamworld: Home to Fleaworld, the world's largest fleamarket, plus some nice apartments and single-family homes to rent, and few good fishing spots. $$

Midway: Surrounded by the airport, Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe, this is the perfect neighborhood for good fishing and cheap rentals. $

Cameron City: Bordered by the airport and Lake Jesup, with the Seminole State College of Florida nearby, this is a good neighborhood whether you like to spend your days studying, fishing, boating, or all of the above. There is a boat ramp in the area, plenty of public lakefront, and very affordable property to rent. Just watch out for them gators! $ - $$

Elder Springs: Right next door to the Seminole State College of Florida, with lots of small ponds and lakes and the Spring Hammock Preserve wrapping around the southern boundary. $$ - $$$

Northwest

Idyllwilde: Mobile homes, old houses, and the Crooms Academy of Information Technology. $

Lake Monroe: Fish off of the historic swinging bridge at Wayside Park, play a round of golf at Mayfair Country Club, grab a coffee, catch a movie, or just browse the shops at the Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, or check out the Route 46 Entertainment District for night life and live music. $$$$

Sylvan Lake: City limit living, between the prestigious Heathrow Country Club and the Black Bear Wilderness Area, meaning there’s a ton of small lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. For soccer fans, the park known as Sylvan Lake has become a soccer lover's dream, with a sports training facility and 6 soccer fields. $$$ - $$$$

Sanford is not Disneyland, it’s not Daytona Beach, and it's definitely not Miami. No plastic mansions or plastic people around here. Just a real, down-home town for real people. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal