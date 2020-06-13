Apartment List
/
FL
/
port orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

📍
Port Orange Gateway Center
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5120 Taylor Avenue
5120 Taylor Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Charming 2bedroom / 1 bath apartmentbeing remodeled and Available July 1st . Cats Ok. has large enclosed porch that has A/C.Quick access to beach and all major shopping attractions.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive
3528 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1401 sqft
OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM WITH'LAMINATE FLOORING lOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN KITCHEN &ROOM ENOUGH IN THE KITCHEN FOR A CAFE TABLEDINING ROOM WITH PASS THRU WINDOW TO KITCHENNEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4514 Alder Drive
4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Road
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and open second floor unit now available for rent in Whispering Woods! Large open kitchen, tile floor, side by side refrigerator, beautiful wood cabinetry, dual level counter and breakfast bar and huge pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Forest Branch Drive
3547 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3547 Forest Branch Drive in Port Orange. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1827 sqft
Great waterfront 4/2 with 2 car garage in Port Orange Plantation. Lots of closet space, tile in kitchen & baths. This home backs up to small canal. Lawn service and pest control included with rent. Good school district and close to everything.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5104 S Ridgewood Avenue
5104 Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be used as a singe family, commercial property or both. Downstairs is a spacious one bedroom apartment. It may also be used as an office space.

Median Rent in Port Orange

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Port Orange is $971, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,212.
Studio
$806
1 Bed
$971
2 Beds
$1,212
3+ Beds
$1,633
City GuidePort Orange
Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.

Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region.

Options Abound

No matter what type of abode your tastes prefer, it can probably be found in Port Orange. Simple, compact studios or one-bedroom apartments with paid utilities for a single person start at lower-than-expected rents considering the proximity to the ocean. Beginning your search in the off-season, which is late summer into early fall, will provide the most options with the best value. If you wait until vacation time or spring-break, the availability of even long-term rentals can be compromised. For those with larger families or who want more space, the number of home rentals and duplexes for rent in the city is high. Be mindful of homeowner association fees if looking into single homes or condo rentals.

Finding an apartment for rent that accepts pets may lengthen the search, but they do exist. The city is pet friendly with several dog parks nearby. However, there is a leash law and dogs must be licensed. The city sponsors family-friendly activities throughout the year, including Port Orange Family Days and a Movie Under the Stars series. The family-day festivities include gourmet food trucks, rides for the kids, arts and crafts, and a parade. Yes, summers can be hot and sticky, but the winter months more than make up for the steamy days of August.

Lip-Smacking Goodness

Florida is a melting pot of people from all over the world seeking the temperate year-round climate. No matter what style of cuisine tempts your taste buds it can be found in Port Orange. Philadelphia cheese steaks, Chinese buffets, New York style pizzerias, fine steakhouses, and, of course, local seafood restaurants, are all found within city limits. Getting around Port Orange is equally versatile. Those who are active will enjoy this bike-friendly area, and if you need public transportation, the Volusia County Votran bus system runs on a convenient schedule. A special feature is the Beachside Trolley. In operation from January to September, patrons can enjoy a trip to the beach from Port Orange on an old-style trolley.

A Neighborhood for Every Age and Budget

With over 150 distinct neighborhoods, Port Orange offers housing for a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. There are a number of seniors' or over-55 communities within Port Orange with rentals that include mobile homes and condos.

City Center/S. Clyde Morris/Herbert Street: The city apartments found in the Herbert Street, S. Clyde Morris and City Center communities are perfect for those who work downtown. The mid-range prices make it affordable for most. $$$-$$$$

Allandale/Harbor Oaks/Orange Blvd: Along the Halifax River, the neighborhoods of Harbor Oaks, Allandale and Orange Blvd. provide scenic views of the inland waterway. This portion of Port Orange also offers some of the best values in housing and a quick drive to the beach. $$$

Spruce Creek/Teton Lane: If taking to the skies is a passion, then consider the Spruce Creek community where the rich and famous of Port Orange reside. Some of the single homes within the Spruce Creek community even sport their own airplane hangers in the backyard. Prices here are the heftiest in the area, and the selection is much slimmer than in other parts of the city. $$$$$

Taylor Rd./Peterson Lane: This area offers an array of single family communities, but not as much in the rental department. Prices are also high, and traffic heading out to points west of the city can get busy. $$$$

Forest Branch Drive: While not as expensive as Spruce Creek, the small northern community of Forest Branch is higher priced than most of Port Orange, but offers some of the better housing complexes. $$$$

Dunlawton Ave./S. Clyde Morris Blvd: Located centrally for most everything in Port Orange, this community offers value-priced housing and easy access to the city center and the beach. $$-$$$

S. Ridgewood Ave./Reed Canal Rd: The most value-friendly neighborhood in Port Orange is the Reed Canal/S. Ridgewood area, but this is a high-traffic and often noisy place, especially during the annual Bike Week celebration. $$

Daytona Highridge Estates: This neighborhood makes up the largest portion of the city and stretches the furthest inland. It has convenient access to major highways such as I-95 and I-4 to Orlando. There is still much development happening and the price of housing is in the mid-range. $$$-$$$$

Life’s a Beach

No matter where you choose to live in Port Orange, taking a trip to watch race cars at the famous Daytona International Speedway is a quick one. The speedway franchise, local colleges and the tourist industry all offer job opportunities for residents in this part of Florida. Procuring a rental in Port Orange is not a complicated process. Proof of income, credit report and rental history should be available when filling out applications.

While weather is always a concern no matter where you live in Florida, very few hurricanes have affected Volusia County or Port Orange. The city has a comprehensive safety and evacuation plan in place and strives to keep citizens up to date on issues in the area. The close proximity to one of the nicest beaches in Florida, the historic speedway, and nearby Orlando attractions, along with a variety of housing options make this a great place to live for families, retirees or singles.

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Port Orange?
    In Port Orange, the median rent is $806 for a studio, $971 for a 1-bedroom, $1,212 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,633 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Orange, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Port Orange?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Port Orange include Port Orange Gateway Center.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Port Orange?
    Some of the colleges located in the Port Orange area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Port Orange?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Orange from include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Winter Park.

    Similar Pages

    Port Orange 1 BedroomsPort Orange 2 Bedrooms
    Port Orange Apartments with BalconyPort Orange Apartments with Gym
    Port Orange Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Orange Gateway Center