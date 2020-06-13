152 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL📍
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 16
Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region.
No matter what type of abode your tastes prefer, it can probably be found in Port Orange. Simple, compact studios or one-bedroom apartments with paid utilities for a single person start at lower-than-expected rents considering the proximity to the ocean. Beginning your search in the off-season, which is late summer into early fall, will provide the most options with the best value. If you wait until vacation time or spring-break, the availability of even long-term rentals can be compromised. For those with larger families or who want more space, the number of home rentals and duplexes for rent in the city is high. Be mindful of homeowner association fees if looking into single homes or condo rentals.
Finding an apartment for rent that accepts pets may lengthen the search, but they do exist. The city is pet friendly with several dog parks nearby. However, there is a leash law and dogs must be licensed. The city sponsors family-friendly activities throughout the year, including Port Orange Family Days and a Movie Under the Stars series. The family-day festivities include gourmet food trucks, rides for the kids, arts and crafts, and a parade. Yes, summers can be hot and sticky, but the winter months more than make up for the steamy days of August.
Florida is a melting pot of people from all over the world seeking the temperate year-round climate. No matter what style of cuisine tempts your taste buds it can be found in Port Orange. Philadelphia cheese steaks, Chinese buffets, New York style pizzerias, fine steakhouses, and, of course, local seafood restaurants, are all found within city limits. Getting around Port Orange is equally versatile. Those who are active will enjoy this bike-friendly area, and if you need public transportation, the Volusia County Votran bus system runs on a convenient schedule. A special feature is the Beachside Trolley. In operation from January to September, patrons can enjoy a trip to the beach from Port Orange on an old-style trolley.
With over 150 distinct neighborhoods, Port Orange offers housing for a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. There are a number of seniors' or over-55 communities within Port Orange with rentals that include mobile homes and condos.
City Center/S. Clyde Morris/Herbert Street: The city apartments found in the Herbert Street, S. Clyde Morris and City Center communities are perfect for those who work downtown. The mid-range prices make it affordable for most. $$$-$$$$
Allandale/Harbor Oaks/Orange Blvd: Along the Halifax River, the neighborhoods of Harbor Oaks, Allandale and Orange Blvd. provide scenic views of the inland waterway. This portion of Port Orange also offers some of the best values in housing and a quick drive to the beach. $$$
Spruce Creek/Teton Lane: If taking to the skies is a passion, then consider the Spruce Creek community where the rich and famous of Port Orange reside. Some of the single homes within the Spruce Creek community even sport their own airplane hangers in the backyard. Prices here are the heftiest in the area, and the selection is much slimmer than in other parts of the city. $$$$$
Taylor Rd./Peterson Lane: This area offers an array of single family communities, but not as much in the rental department. Prices are also high, and traffic heading out to points west of the city can get busy. $$$$
Forest Branch Drive: While not as expensive as Spruce Creek, the small northern community of Forest Branch is higher priced than most of Port Orange, but offers some of the better housing complexes. $$$$
Dunlawton Ave./S. Clyde Morris Blvd: Located centrally for most everything in Port Orange, this community offers value-priced housing and easy access to the city center and the beach. $$-$$$
S. Ridgewood Ave./Reed Canal Rd: The most value-friendly neighborhood in Port Orange is the Reed Canal/S. Ridgewood area, but this is a high-traffic and often noisy place, especially during the annual Bike Week celebration. $$
Daytona Highridge Estates: This neighborhood makes up the largest portion of the city and stretches the furthest inland. It has convenient access to major highways such as I-95 and I-4 to Orlando. There is still much development happening and the price of housing is in the mid-range. $$$-$$$$
No matter where you choose to live in Port Orange, taking a trip to watch race cars at the famous Daytona International Speedway is a quick one. The speedway franchise, local colleges and the tourist industry all offer job opportunities for residents in this part of Florida. Procuring a rental in Port Orange is not a complicated process. Proof of income, credit report and rental history should be available when filling out applications.
While weather is always a concern no matter where you live in Florida, very few hurricanes have affected Volusia County or Port Orange. The city has a comprehensive safety and evacuation plan in place and strives to keep citizens up to date on issues in the area. The close proximity to one of the nicest beaches in Florida, the historic speedway, and nearby Orlando attractions, along with a variety of housing options make this a great place to live for families, retirees or singles.
June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month
Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
- While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.