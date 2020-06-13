152 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

A Neighborhood for Every Age and Budget

With over 150 distinct neighborhoods, Port Orange offers housing for a wide range of budgets and lifestyles. There are a number of seniors' or over-55 communities within Port Orange with rentals that include mobile homes and condos.

City Center/S. Clyde Morris/Herbert Street: The city apartments found in the Herbert Street, S. Clyde Morris and City Center communities are perfect for those who work downtown. The mid-range prices make it affordable for most. $$$-$$$$

Allandale/Harbor Oaks/Orange Blvd: Along the Halifax River, the neighborhoods of Harbor Oaks, Allandale and Orange Blvd. provide scenic views of the inland waterway. This portion of Port Orange also offers some of the best values in housing and a quick drive to the beach. $$$

Spruce Creek/Teton Lane: If taking to the skies is a passion, then consider the Spruce Creek community where the rich and famous of Port Orange reside. Some of the single homes within the Spruce Creek community even sport their own airplane hangers in the backyard. Prices here are the heftiest in the area, and the selection is much slimmer than in other parts of the city. $$$$$

Taylor Rd./Peterson Lane: This area offers an array of single family communities, but not as much in the rental department. Prices are also high, and traffic heading out to points west of the city can get busy. $$$$

Forest Branch Drive: While not as expensive as Spruce Creek, the small northern community of Forest Branch is higher priced than most of Port Orange, but offers some of the better housing complexes. $$$$

Dunlawton Ave./S. Clyde Morris Blvd: Located centrally for most everything in Port Orange, this community offers value-priced housing and easy access to the city center and the beach. $$-$$$

S. Ridgewood Ave./Reed Canal Rd: The most value-friendly neighborhood in Port Orange is the Reed Canal/S. Ridgewood area, but this is a high-traffic and often noisy place, especially during the annual Bike Week celebration. $$

Daytona Highridge Estates: This neighborhood makes up the largest portion of the city and stretches the furthest inland. It has convenient access to major highways such as I-95 and I-4 to Orlando. There is still much development happening and the price of housing is in the mid-range. $$$-$$$$