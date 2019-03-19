First Apartment Checklist: Make Moving Day a Breeze

Is it time to move out of your parent's home and into a shiny new apartment? Want to make sure you have all of the essentials? It’s easy to get lost in the chaos of move-in day.

To keep track of everything and cover your bases, we put together this moving checklist for everything you need in your new place.

If you are a college student moving out of the dorms, use our College Apartment Checklist, specifically designed for college moves.

Without further ado, here is everything you'll need to get your new apartment up and running.

First Apartment Checklist: Bedroom

The room where you spend most of your time is the room where you want to dedicate the most care. If you can, invest in a high-quality mattress and sheets. These things can make a huge difference in your life, so don’t skimp here if you can avoid it.

Mattress and Bedding

Mattress

Bed frame

Sheets

Bed pillows

Pillowcases

Bedspread/Comforter

Blankets

Bedroom Furniture

Dresser

Nightstand

TV Stand

Other Bedroom Essentials

Fan

Space heater

Additional storage boxes/containers

Trash bin

Hangers

Shoe rack

Mirror

First Apartment Checklist: Living Room

For lounging and entertaining, a comfortable and functional living room brings an apartment together. Spruce it up with some greenery and decor to bring it all to life.

Living Room Furniture

Couch

Chairs/additional seating

Coffee table

End tables

TV stand

Living Space Decor and Comfort

Area rug

Couch pillows

Throw blankets

Coasters

Plants

Wall decor

Entertainment

Television

Blu Ray Player or Streaming Devices

Speakers

First Apartment Checklist: Bathroom

Focus on the essentials when putting together your bathroom. Make sure it's fully functional, then add on some decor later on.

Bathroom Necessities

Shower curtain and hooks

Bath towels

Hand towels

Toilet brush

Toilet paper

Hand soap

Plunger

Shower mat / Bath mat

Toiletries

Small trash bin

Small trash bags

Hair towel/shower cap

Bathroom cleaning supplies

Additional Bathroom Essentials

Air fresheners (Socket plugin)

Candle

Febreeze

Potpurri

Weight Scale

Toothbrush holder

Extra storage

First Apartment Checklist: Kitchen & Dining

For first time renters, buying everything for your kitchen might surprise you. There is a ton of things that you forget about until you get to a point where you need them. Make sure to buy what you for sure need at first, and then slowly add in things like the crockpot and chip clips.

Cookware

Pots and pans

Salt and pepper shakers

Knife set

Drying rack

Baking tray

Oven mitts

Measuring cups and measuring spoons

Cutting boards

Mixing bowls

Cooking utensil set

Aluminum foil

Plastic wrap

Wax paper

Dining and Utensils

Dining table and chairs

Large and small plates

Glasses

Glasses

Paper plates

Placemats

Silverware set

Silverware organizer

Tupperware

Kitchen Appliances

Colander

Bottle opener

Wine opener

Can opener

Blender

Coffeemaker

Toaster/toaster oven

Crockpot

Kitchen Cleaning and Extras

Chip clips

Fruit basket

Dish soap

Dishtowels

Sponges

Dishwasher pods

Paper towels and holder

Ziploc bags

Trash can

Trash bags

First Apartment Checklist: Laundry & Supplies

Round out the rest of your home with the items that’ll take care of your clothes and your home.

Laundry Essentials

Laundry basket

Laundry detergent/pods

Fabric softener sheets

Iron/handheld steamer

Ironing board

Stain remover

Light bulbs

Sewing kit

Cleaning products

Additional Apartment Supplies

Extension cords

First aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Vacuum cleaner

Broom

Dustpan

Swiffer



These are the things you need for a functional new home, but it’s just the beginning. To make it home, put a personal touch on it. Check out Rentonomics’ design and lifestyle articles for inspiration.