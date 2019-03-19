First Apartment Checklist: Make Moving Day a Breeze
Is it time to move out of your parent's home and into a shiny new apartment? Want to make sure you have all of the essentials? It’s easy to get lost in the chaos of move-in day.
To keep track of everything and cover your bases, we put together this moving checklist for everything you need in your new place.
If you are a college student moving out of the dorms, use our College Apartment Checklist, specifically designed for college moves.
Without further ado, here is everything you'll need to get your new apartment up and running.
First Apartment Checklist: Bedroom
The room where you spend most of your time is the room where you want to dedicate the most care. If you can, invest in a high-quality mattress and sheets. These things can make a huge difference in your life, so don’t skimp here if you can avoid it.
Mattress and Bedding
- Mattress
- Bed frame
- Sheets
- Bed pillows
- Pillowcases
- Bedspread/Comforter
- Blankets
Bedroom Furniture
- Dresser
- Nightstand
- TV Stand
Other Bedroom Essentials
- Fan
- Space heater
- Additional storage boxes/containers
- Trash bin
- Hangers
- Shoe rack
- Mirror
First Apartment Checklist: Living Room
For lounging and entertaining, a comfortable and functional living room brings an apartment together. Spruce it up with some greenery and decor to bring it all to life.
Living Room Furniture
- Couch
- Chairs/additional seating
- Coffee table
- End tables
- TV stand
Living Space Decor and Comfort
- Area rug
- Couch pillows
- Throw blankets
- Coasters
- Plants
- Wall decor
Entertainment
- Television
- Blu Ray Player or Streaming Devices
- Speakers
First Apartment Checklist: Bathroom
Focus on the essentials when putting together your bathroom. Make sure it's fully functional, then add on some decor later on.
Bathroom Necessities
- Shower curtain and hooks
- Bath towels
- Hand towels
- Toilet brush
- Toilet paper
- Hand soap
- Plunger
- Shower mat / Bath mat
- Toiletries
- Small trash bin
- Small trash bags
- Hair towel/shower cap
- Bathroom cleaning supplies
Additional Bathroom Essentials
- Air fresheners (Socket plugin)
- Candle
- Febreeze
- Potpurri
- Weight Scale
- Toothbrush holder
- Extra storage
First Apartment Checklist: Kitchen & Dining
For first time renters, buying everything for your kitchen might surprise you. There is a ton of things that you forget about until you get to a point where you need them. Make sure to buy what you for sure need at first, and then slowly add in things like the crockpot and chip clips.
Cookware
- Pots and pans
- Salt and pepper shakers
- Knife set
- Drying rack
- Baking tray
- Oven mitts
- Measuring cups and measuring spoons
- Cutting boards
- Mixing bowls
- Cooking utensil set
- Aluminum foil
- Plastic wrap
- Wax paper
Dining and Utensils
- Dining table and chairs
- Large and small plates
- Glasses
- Glasses
- Paper plates
- Placemats
- Silverware set
- Silverware organizer
- Tupperware
Kitchen Appliances
- Colander
- Bottle opener
- Wine opener
- Can opener
- Blender
- Coffeemaker
- Toaster/toaster oven
- Crockpot
Kitchen Cleaning and Extras
- Chip clips
- Fruit basket
- Dish soap
- Dishtowels
- Sponges
- Dishwasher pods
- Paper towels and holder
- Ziploc bags
- Trash can
- Trash bags
First Apartment Checklist: Laundry & Supplies
Round out the rest of your home with the items that’ll take care of your clothes and your home.
Laundry Essentials
- Laundry basket
- Laundry detergent/pods
- Fabric softener sheets
- Iron/handheld steamer
- Ironing board
- Stain remover
- Light bulbs
- Sewing kit
- Cleaning products
Additional Apartment Supplies
- Extension cords
- First aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Vacuum cleaner
- Broom
- Dustpan
- Swiffer
These are the things you need for a functional new home, but it’s just the beginning. To make it home, put a personal touch on it. Check out Rentonomics’ design and lifestyle articles for inspiration.