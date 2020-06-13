166 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL📍
Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.
The midseason is a gift from heaven for people looking to move to Florida. Summer is popular in the southeast. Vacationers pour in from the four corners of the country to play in the surf and bronze on the long stretches of luxurious beaches. During the winter part timers from the north make their way to their ‘winter homes for a welcome respite from the harsh conditions of the northeast. Between these two seasons vacancy is high. Almost no one rents year-round. Begin your apartment search during these mid seasons and you will have better options.
West: Central Avenue marks the main commercial district in Oviedo. A rich collection of eclectic restaurants line the strip, culminating in the Oviedo Mall to the south and Oviedo Park Crossing Shopping Center. Everything to the west represents this neighborhood. Picture manicured lawns, two story single family homes, privacy fences and pools. Not a lot of apartment complexes but your best shot at finding a three bedroom house for rent.
Central: To the east of Central Avenue we have the original settlement of Oviedo and the majority of the prime real estate. This neighborhood could be renamed The Land of Lakes. With Lake Charm, Long Lake and Lake Rogers all residing within its confines. This provides plenty of shoreline property for your enjoyment. Long stretches of tree lined shady lanes wind and twist through the area. There are a plethora of two story homes, some modern some Spanish influenced in design. This is one of the best neighborhoods in the area to call home.
East: A large portion of eastern Oviedo is undeveloped. Large swaths of forested land cut through the landscape. This area is a little more laid back. Apartment homes are plentiful and a smaller shopping center is available making for less inconvenient travel across town.
Southeast: This neighborhood could easily be considered a city unto itself. Surrounded on all sides by undeveloped forest land and separated from the rest of Oviedo by the Econ River, the only connection to the outside world comes in the form of County Road 419 that runs from city center to Chuluota. Houses resemble the other residential areas of the city. Adobe exteriors and well arranged neighborhoods sprinkled with palm trees are standard fare.
Why did the chicken cross the road? Chances are you can find out in Oviedo. The unofficial mascot of the city is the chicken, and there are several dozen current feathered residents in the downtown area. The fowl are friendly and locals feed them regularly. From the first appearance of a lone hen in 1994 to the full grown population of today, the residents of Oviedo have held onto their small town aura and charm through the presence of these unlikely ambassadors.
The city is centered on I-4 between Orlando and Daytona Beach. Everyone has their own driveway. You will want to drive here. Some counties in this state have an average of four to five vehicles per household. However, just one will be plenty. From the Everglades to Disney World there’s a lot to see within day trip distance of this otherwise unassuming central city.
Weather is Oviedo is exactly what you would expect from the Sunshine State. It gets warm here, very warm and the preponderance of lakes means it can be humid at times also. However, there is a lot to love. Winter all but doesn’t exist and it’s sunny and clear most of the year. The country’s most famous beaches are a short car trip away and quiet residential neighborhoods for relaxing and getting away from it all are more than abundant.
This city is full of charm. Not surprising for a town that was founded on the banks of Lake Charm. They love their celebrations and hold several throughout the year. The annual Taste of Oviedo Festival highlights the rich cultural heritage of the community. The best foods arts and entertainment from the area and admittance is free of charge. The Historical Society holds a monthly farmer’s market on the grounds of the legendary Lawton House. The Great Day in the Country festival held in November has the highest attendance with around 65,000 attendees and over 350 booths, vendors and entertainment options.