166 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

Living in Oviedo

Why did the chicken cross the road? Chances are you can find out in Oviedo. The unofficial mascot of the city is the chicken, and there are several dozen current feathered residents in the downtown area. The fowl are friendly and locals feed them regularly. From the first appearance of a lone hen in 1994 to the full grown population of today, the residents of Oviedo have held onto their small town aura and charm through the presence of these unlikely ambassadors.

The city is centered on I-4 between Orlando and Daytona Beach. Everyone has their own driveway. You will want to drive here. Some counties in this state have an average of four to five vehicles per household. However, just one will be plenty. From the Everglades to Disney World there’s a lot to see within day trip distance of this otherwise unassuming central city.

What To Wear

Weather is Oviedo is exactly what you would expect from the Sunshine State. It gets warm here, very warm and the preponderance of lakes means it can be humid at times also. However, there is a lot to love. Winter all but doesn’t exist and it’s sunny and clear most of the year. The country’s most famous beaches are a short car trip away and quiet residential neighborhoods for relaxing and getting away from it all are more than abundant.

Orviedo Or Bust

This city is full of charm. Not surprising for a town that was founded on the banks of Lake Charm. They love their celebrations and hold several throughout the year. The annual Taste of Oviedo Festival highlights the rich cultural heritage of the community. The best foods arts and entertainment from the area and admittance is free of charge. The Historical Society holds a monthly farmer’s market on the grounds of the legendary Lawton House. The Great Day in the Country festival held in November has the highest attendance with around 65,000 attendees and over 350 booths, vendors and entertainment options.