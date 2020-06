166 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

Neighborhoods

West: Central Avenue marks the main commercial district in Oviedo. A rich collection of eclectic restaurants line the strip, culminating in the Oviedo Mall to the south and Oviedo Park Crossing Shopping Center. Everything to the west represents this neighborhood. Picture manicured lawns, two story single family homes, privacy fences and pools. Not a lot of apartment complexes but your best shot at finding a three bedroom house for rent.

Central: To the east of Central Avenue we have the original settlement of Oviedo and the majority of the prime real estate. This neighborhood could be renamed The Land of Lakes. With Lake Charm, Long Lake and Lake Rogers all residing within its confines. This provides plenty of shoreline property for your enjoyment. Long stretches of tree lined shady lanes wind and twist through the area. There are a plethora of two story homes, some modern some Spanish influenced in design. This is one of the best neighborhoods in the area to call home.

East: A large portion of eastern Oviedo is undeveloped. Large swaths of forested land cut through the landscape. This area is a little more laid back. Apartment homes are plentiful and a smaller shopping center is available making for less inconvenient travel across town.

Southeast: This neighborhood could easily be considered a city unto itself. Surrounded on all sides by undeveloped forest land and separated from the rest of Oviedo by the Econ River, the only connection to the outside world comes in the form of County Road 419 that runs from city center to Chuluota. Houses resemble the other residential areas of the city. Adobe exteriors and well arranged neighborhoods sprinkled with palm trees are standard fare.