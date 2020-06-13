166 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

Apartment List
📍
Alafaya Woods
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
15 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1044 Abell Circle
1044 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home in Alafaya Woods! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Alafaya Woods! Spacious living area leads out to the fenced yard. Charming kitchen highlights a nook, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1048 Manigan Avenue
1048 Manigan Avenue, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1147 sqft
Available now! - Charming three bedroom, two bath home, all tiled; large screened in patio in back of house fully tiled; fenced yard; exotic landscaping; two car garage; eat in kitchen with all appliances; ceiling fans and lights; this unit is

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1681 Riveredge Road
1681 Riveredge Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1518 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1039 Neely Street
1039 Neely Street, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1477 sqft
1039 Neely Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 - Coming Soon! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Oviedo, FL! Spacious tiled living/dining area features a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1089 Dees Drive
1089 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1393 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1292 sqft
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1013 Pearson Drive
1013 Pearson Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1050 Dishman Loop
1050 Dishman Loop, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1474 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1625 Cracker Creek Court
1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1544 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
722 CATALONIA COVE
722 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Tthis gorgeous 3/3.5 townhouse is located in the heart of Oviedo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1449 RIVER ROCK COURT
1449 River Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom town home in the Mitchell Creek community. The property features ceramic tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer kitchen back splash and 42' kitchen cabinets with spacious island.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
532 Whisper Oaks Court
532 Whisper Oaks Court, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 532 Whisper Oaks Court in Oviedo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1445 sqft
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more.

Median Rent in Oviedo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oviedo is $1,296, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,553.
Studio
$1,186
1 Bed
$1,296
2 Beds
$1,553
3+ Beds
$2,066
City GuideOviedo
Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Oviedo

The midseason is a gift from heaven for people looking to move to Florida. Summer is popular in the southeast. Vacationers pour in from the four corners of the country to play in the surf and bronze on the long stretches of luxurious beaches. During the winter part timers from the north make their way to their ‘winter homes for a welcome respite from the harsh conditions of the northeast. Between these two seasons vacancy is high. Almost no one rents year-round. Begin your apartment search during these mid seasons and you will have better options.

Neighborhoods

West: Central Avenue marks the main commercial district in Oviedo. A rich collection of eclectic restaurants line the strip, culminating in the Oviedo Mall to the south and Oviedo Park Crossing Shopping Center. Everything to the west represents this neighborhood. Picture manicured lawns, two story single family homes, privacy fences and pools.  Not a lot of apartment complexes but your best shot at finding a three bedroom house for rent.

Central: To the east of Central Avenue we have the original settlement of Oviedo and the majority of the prime real estate. This neighborhood could be renamed The Land of Lakes. With Lake Charm, Long Lake and Lake Rogers all residing within its confines. This provides plenty of shoreline property for your enjoyment. Long stretches of tree lined shady lanes wind and twist through the area. There are a plethora of two story homes, some modern some Spanish influenced in design. This is one of the best neighborhoods in the area to call home.

East: A large portion of eastern Oviedo is undeveloped. Large swaths of forested land cut through the landscape. This area is a little more laid back. Apartment homes are plentiful and a smaller shopping center is available making for less inconvenient travel across town. 

Southeast: This neighborhood could easily be considered a city unto itself. Surrounded on all sides by undeveloped forest land and separated from the rest of Oviedo by the Econ River, the only connection to the outside world comes in the form of County Road 419 that runs from city center to Chuluota. Houses resemble the other residential areas of the city. Adobe exteriors and well arranged neighborhoods sprinkled with palm trees are standard fare.

Living in Oviedo

Why did the chicken cross the road? Chances are you can find out in Oviedo. The unofficial mascot of the city is the chicken, and there are several dozen current feathered residents in the downtown area. The fowl are friendly and locals feed them regularly. From the first appearance of a lone hen in 1994 to the full grown population of today, the residents of Oviedo have held onto their small town aura and charm through the presence of these unlikely ambassadors.

The city is centered on I-4 between Orlando and Daytona Beach. Everyone has their own driveway. You will want to drive here. Some counties in this state have an average of four to five vehicles per household. However, just one will be plenty. From the Everglades to Disney World there’s a lot to see within day trip distance of this otherwise unassuming central city.

What To Wear

Weather is Oviedo is exactly what you would expect from the Sunshine State. It gets warm here, very warm and the preponderance of lakes means it can be humid at times also. However, there is a lot to love. Winter all but doesn’t exist and it’s sunny and clear most of the year. The country’s most famous beaches are a short car trip away and quiet residential neighborhoods for relaxing and getting away from it all are more than abundant.

Orviedo Or Bust

This city is full of charm. Not surprising for a town that was founded on the banks of Lake Charm. They love their celebrations and hold several throughout the year. The annual Taste of Oviedo Festival highlights the rich cultural heritage of the community. The best foods arts and entertainment from the area and admittance is free of charge. The Historical Society holds a monthly farmer’s market on the grounds of the legendary Lawton House. The Great Day in the Country festival held in November has the highest attendance with around 65,000 attendees and over 350 booths, vendors and entertainment options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oviedo?
In Oviedo, the median rent is $1,186 for a studio, $1,296 for a 1-bedroom, $1,553 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,066 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oviedo, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oviedo?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oviedo include Alafaya Woods.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oviedo?
Some of the colleges located in the Oviedo area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oviedo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oviedo from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Daytona Beach.

