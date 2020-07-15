/
Seminole State
17 Apartments For Rent Near Seminole State
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
12 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,392
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
20 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4232 Rocky Ridge Pl
4232 Rocky Ridge Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
4232 Rocky Ridge Pl Available 05/01/20 Fantastic 3 BR pool home with Many upgrades - Available April 30 - To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609 You have to see this gorgeous pool home to appreciate it.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE
5780 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE Available 09/11/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $1,250.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
125 N LAKE STREET
125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2707 sqft
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2325 sqft
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE
1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
772 MEADOWLARK COURT
772 Meadowlark Court, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom single family home. Quite neighborhood, easy access to shopping and main highways... Home has attached one car garage, large backyard with patio and view to natural wildlife area behind property.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2898 GIPPER CIRCLE
2898 Gipper Circle, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2031 sqft
Gorgeous and less than a year old, this modern great room design will wow you. Features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, large island kitchen and over 2,000 sq ft of living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2709 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
702 Keeneland Pike
702 Keeneland Pike, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3492 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1804 Northlake Drive
1804 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1106 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2/2 - Beautiful 2/2 downstairs unit. Brand new appliances, completely remodeled. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25307 Northlake Dr.
25307 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Lake Front Condo, Stunning! Remodeled all brand new! 2/2 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly and fully remodeled in the entire condo unit and screened in porch.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Hallmark Court
104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2588 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
129 Edgewater Circle
129 Edgewater Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
- (RLNE5789224)
