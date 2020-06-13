222 Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL

/
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
46 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Town Center
18 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St. W
223 W Maple St, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom duplex available for Rent - 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with tile throughout entire home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Davenport Buisness District
1 Unit Available
6 Magnolia Street W
6 Magnolia Street, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Single Family Home Now Available in Historic Davenport! - This 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home sits on almost a quarter-acre lot and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1936 sqft
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
803 GRANDIN STREET
803 Grandin St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1509 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom is waiting on you to lease. Right across from Advent Helth
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
386 GREENWICH COURT
386 Greenwich Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1704 sqft
Beautiful immaculate home , in great neighborhood close to schools , shopping and restaurants ore call today for a showing
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
473 HAMLET LOOP
473 Hamlet Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1753 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Greenfield Village. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with grand island separating the kitchen from the living room area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
118 N 10TH STREET
118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
3240 sqft
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
921 Westwinds Drive
921 Westwinds Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1252 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home, open floor plan. Great community and location, ready to move in !
