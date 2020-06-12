173 Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL

/
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
617 Callaghan St
617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1636 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2030 Keyes Lane
2030 Keyes Lane, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1110 Cobblestone Ave
1110 Cobblestone Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
1110 Cobblestone Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 19TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2940 Beal Street
2940 Beal Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2452 Courtland Boulevard
2452 Courtland Boulevard, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1723 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
3295 Partridge Street
3295 Partridge Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2126 North Normandy Boulevard
2126 North Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2941 Gimlet Drive
2941 Gimlet Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1382 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2934 Arrendonda Drive
2934 Arrendonda Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
698 Cheltenham Avenue
698 Cheltenham Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1259 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2784 Tramanto Street
2784 Tramanto Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1135 Outlook Drive
1135 Outlook Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1903 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2737 East Dorchester Drive
2737 East Dorchester Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1544 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2400 SIAM COURT
2400 Siam Court, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
2400 SIAM COURT Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Pool Home - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath lakefront pool home on a cul-de-sac so lot's of privacy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4176475)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
765 FARRINGTON DRIVE
765 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
Very Nicely Updated With New Counter Tops Tiled Showers And Bathrooms New Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Clean And Ready To Occupy.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1778 MORVEN COURT
1778 Morven Court, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1760 sqft
Located in the center of Deltona is 3 bedroom 2 bath Home. 2 car garage on over sized fenced lot. Kitchen opens to family room, and also has separate formal living room. Large screened porch opens to private fenced yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Deltona, the median rent is $730 for a studio, $879 for a 1-bedroom, $1,096 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,478 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Deltona, check out our monthly Deltona Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Deltona area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Deltona from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford.
