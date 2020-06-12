/
131 Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL📍
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
6850 N Highway 1
6850 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful riverfront unit. Gorgeous views of the river from the living room and master bedroom. Complex offers community pool and tennis court. Pest control and water is included in the rent.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6780 Sandhill Drive
6780 Sandhill Drive, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Check out this lovely rental home on a wooded lot. Enjoy the large screened porch and make relaxing in your backyard easy. Home is located on a quiet street.
Delespine Garden
1 Unit Available
1177 La Fair Street
1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4269 Piedras Street
4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1375 sqft
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Port St. John
1 Unit Available
5317 Yarber Avenue
5317 Yarber Avenue, Sharpes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
576 sqft
Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home! Newly updated! Home sits on 1/3 acre of land! Lawn service is included.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue
5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast var. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining.
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
349 Jepson Street
349 Jepson Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Total remodel being done inside this great unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex will be fabulous when done.\Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
4830 Key Madeira Drive
4830 Key Madeira Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a 1 car garage. There is a FL room with it's own AC. Fenced in backyard. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.
1 Unit Available
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.
Indian River Heights
1 Unit Available
4599 Moon Road
4599 Moon Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
854 sqft
NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping.
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
5950 Acme Avenue
5950 Acme Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a almost new, custom home with no HOA! This 3 bed / 2 bath home is centrally located in Pt. St. John.
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6209 Gayle Drive
6209 Gayle Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage split plan home in Port St. John. Short drive to I-95. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, glass-top stove with hood, and dishwasher.
Pinetree Gardens
1 Unit Available
4851 Sisson Road
4851 Sisson Road, Titusville, FL
Studio
$950
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Port St. John rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Port St. John area include Bethune-Cookman University, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port St. John from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Daytona Beach.
