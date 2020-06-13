219 Apartments for rent in University, FL📍
University is perched on the outskirts of Orlando, on a stunning 600 acres of grounds featuring lakes and woods. It's a lovely area to live in, with all the major attractions of the Orange State right on your doorstep. The “City Beautiful” is, need we point out, the Theme Park Capital of the World.
Subscribe to the Orlando Sentinel Get a partial subscription for Wednesdays and Sundays when the rental sections are updated. You can start your search for an apartment that way before you come here.
Not in Hurricane Alley This is one of the main reasons Disney chose the site. They’re not Dopey.
Consider a Vacation Rental With around 51 million visitors a year, Orlando has no shortage of holiday rentals. Staying in a short-term rental while you find your feet during this transitional period is a smart idea.
Wish Upon a Star All Florida residents get serious discounts for annual passes at Walt Disney World.
East Orlando The district to hone in on is around Green Park. There is a good mix of rental housing in this part of town. A lot of homes are on sizeable blocks where the city sprawled out in the boom of the 1970s when the land was cheap.
Cambridge Circle: This neighborhood is great for access to the Greenway (417) and so close to the Waterford Lakes.
Hickory Cove: This place has lots of local shops and places to eat at. It's a conservation area, so you can score water views.
University Acres: A community close to tennis courts and a playground.
Palm Beach Gardens: This is a smart new development with championship golf and classy shops.
Lake Rouse: Live by the water's edge, and you’re only a short drive into town.
Thornton Park: If you really crave character, head closer into town. This area has residential lofts, old cottages from the 1800s with wraparound porches and oak-lined streets. Cool. Literally.
Downtown: If you can't bear to be far from the action and all that live music, head downtown for new condos, high-rises and plenty of free parking.
Make sure you are ready to move swiftly. Have your two most recent pay stubs or other proof of income ready, preferably downloaded as a JPEG or GIF, since many real estate management companies in Florida will accept these online. You will also have to have the money for payment upfront, the deposit and the first month’s rent. If you don’t have proof of income, be prepared to find a guarantor because you’ll need one.
This is an animal-loving community. A large number of rental properties, studios for rent and rental housing allow cats and dogs, so you may not have to parted from Fluffy or Fido. You’ll also have to pay a little extra for the privilege of renting with a pet, which is usually a non-refundable fee of around $500.
Lots of places in this area have community pools or tubs. If you can find one that does, grab it. You'll love the chance to take a dip when the barometer is climbing.
Fun Days Out Ok, so we mentioned Disney World, but did we also mention Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Gatorland and Wet 'n Wild?
An Hour to the Beach Yes, that gorgeous coastline is so close, you can jump in the car and be barbecueing on the beach, even on a weeknight. With the amazing climate, this is an option all year-round.
Pedal power Downtown is really safe and friendly for cyclists, with lots of bike lanes available.
Arts and Sport Venues This area has tons of theaters, performing arts venues and galleries, and it's home to the NBA's Orlando Magic and the NFL Citrus Bowl.
Fireworks! Every day is the Fourth of July when you live in Orlando. Where else are you guaranteed fireworks every single night of the year?