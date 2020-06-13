Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in University, FL

219 Apartments for rent in University, FL


1 Unit Available
12144 Pepperdine Place
12144 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
12144 Pepperdine Place Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Orlando FL! - Wonderful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! The first floor and bathrooms have tile flooring.




Morningside
1 Unit Available
2489 Lancien Court
2489 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Lovely and Well Maintained Townhome Near UCF!!!!! - This lovely and well maintained townhome located in The Enclave at Oxford, a gated community, is ideal for those who study or work in the UCF, Full Sail, Research Park, Siemens in the Alafaya Trail




1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile




1 Unit Available
2300 Justin Avenue
2300 Justin Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,275 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.




1 Unit Available
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3596433)




Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.




1 Unit Available
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange
13831 Ginger Creek Boulevard, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange Available 07/03/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orlando, Fl. 32826 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd.




1 Unit Available
1908 Wiregrass Ct
1908 Wiregrass Court, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1811 sqft
1908 Wiregrass Ct Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4/2 in Pine Creek! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Pine Creek! Spacious formal living and dining area. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar.




1 Unit Available
2531 Alafaya Trail #60
2531 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Windmill Point - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs condo unit in Windmill Point. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center and UCF. Additional HOA application ($50) must be completed prior to move in.




Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
4331 Pebblestone Court
4331 Pebblestone Court, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
3/2 Home In Regency Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in Regency Park community of East Orlando off Lake Price Drive and Tanner Road.




1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.




1 Unit Available
14002 Ithaca Way
14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1263 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando w/ New Appliances & Luxury Vinyl Flooring! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a




1 Unit Available
3542 Khayyam Avenue
3542 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.




1 Unit Available
2523 Bonneville Drive
2523 Bonneville Drive, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1692 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.




1 Unit Available
3540 Khayyam Avenue
3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.




1 Unit Available
13158 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13158 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with neutral colors and tile and laminate throughout. Nice large fenced back yard. Great location near Hwy 50 and east Orlando.




1 Unit Available
11436 Rouse Run Circle
11436 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage ,just painted,supper clean,floor with tiles,fence gate, washer, dryer, fridge ,all windows with curtains ,ceiling fans.




1 Unit Available
13087 ODYSSEY LAKE WAY
13087 Odyssey Lake Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Open floorplan with neutral colors. Vaulted ceilings give this home a larger feel with tile floor throughout. Located in east Orlando close to shopping, restaurants, and UCF.




1 Unit Available
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.




1 Unit Available
12116 NAPIERS CIRCLE
12116 Napiers Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1188 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Town-home located minutes walk from UCF! Large tiled living area, ample storage space, and central air conditioning! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with a full-sized pantry! Minutes from Restaurants, Shops,




1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.




Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.




Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE
4133 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1919 sqft
NEAR UCF! 4 bedroom with two spacious living areas: foyer opens to a large living/dining combo and kitchen is open to a roomy breakfast area and family room, with sliders to covered, screened patio - like having a third living area - and it




1 Unit Available
12342 Fox Hound Court
12342 Fox Hound Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1107 sqft
2/2 townhouse, about 1100 sqft, available May 1st, tile and laminate floor, close to UCF, Waterford Lake, high way 408 and 417. NO PETS. Max 2 adults, income 3X rental, no eviction. Good credit. Please call Li if you have any questions.
City GuideUniversity
University, FL

University is perched on the outskirts of Orlando, on a stunning 600 acres of grounds featuring lakes and woods. It's a lovely area to live in, with all the major attractions of the Orange State right on your doorstep. The “City Beautiful” is, need we point out, the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Before You Start to House-Hunt

Subscribe to the Orlando Sentinel Get a partial subscription for Wednesdays and Sundays when the rental sections are updated. You can start your search for an apartment that way before you come here.

Not in Hurricane Alley This is one of the main reasons Disney chose the site. They’re not Dopey.

Consider a Vacation Rental With around 51 million visitors a year, Orlando has no shortage of holiday rentals. Staying in a short-term rental while you find your feet during this transitional period is a smart idea.

Wish Upon a Star All Florida residents get serious discounts for annual passes at Walt Disney World.

Location, Location, Location

East Orlando The district to hone in on is around Green Park. There is a good mix of rental housing in this part of town. A lot of homes are on sizeable blocks where the city sprawled out in the boom of the 1970s when the land was cheap.

Cambridge Circle: This neighborhood is great for access to the Greenway (417) and so close to the Waterford Lakes.

Hickory Cove: This place has lots of local shops and places to eat at. It's a conservation area, so you can score water views.

University Acres: A community close to tennis courts and a playground.

Palm Beach Gardens: This is a smart new development with championship golf and classy shops.

Lake Rouse: Live by the water's edge, and you’re only a short drive into town.

Thornton Park: If you really crave character, head closer into town. This area has residential lofts, old cottages from the 1800s with wraparound porches and oak-lined streets. Cool. Literally.

Downtown: If you can't bear to be far from the action and all that live music, head downtown for new condos, high-rises and plenty of free parking.

Get Organized

Make sure you are ready to move swiftly. Have your two most recent pay stubs or other proof of income ready, preferably downloaded as a JPEG or GIF, since many real estate management companies in Florida will accept these online. You will also have to have the money for payment upfront, the deposit and the first month’s rent. If you don’t have proof of income, be prepared to find a guarantor because you’ll need one.

Got Pets?

This is an animal-loving community. A large number of rental properties, studios for rent and rental housing allow cats and dogs, so you may not have to parted from Fluffy or Fido. You’ll also have to pay a little extra for the privilege of renting with a pet, which is usually a non-refundable fee of around $500.

Pools

Lots of places in this area have community pools or tubs. If you can find one that does, grab it. You'll love the chance to take a dip when the barometer is climbing.

More Reasons to Move to Orlando

Fun Days Out Ok, so we mentioned Disney World, but did we also mention Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Gatorland and Wet 'n Wild?

An Hour to the Beach Yes, that gorgeous coastline is so close, you can jump in the car and be barbecueing on the beach, even on a weeknight. With the amazing climate, this is an option all year-round.

Pedal power Downtown is really safe and friendly for cyclists, with lots of bike lanes available.

Arts and Sport Venues This area has tons of theaters, performing arts venues and galleries, and it's home to the NBA's Orlando Magic and the NFL Citrus Bowl.

Fireworks! Every day is the Fourth of July when you live in Orlando. Where else are you guaranteed fireworks every single night of the year?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in University?
The average rent price for University rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
What colleges and universities are located in or around University?
Some of the colleges located in the University area include University of Central Florida, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to University?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Daytona Beach.

