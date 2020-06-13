/
/
eagle lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
80 Apartments for rent in Eagle Lake, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
339 Squires Grove Drive
339 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1264 sqft
Gorgeous Home Winter Haven 3 Bed / 2 bath - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent Spacious / Airy and Ready for Move In Large Open Backyard Modern Kitchen Oversees Large Living Room Area 3 Large Bedrooms Please Txt Leasing Agent 305-951-4494 For
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
160 VISTA VIEW AVENUE
160 Vista View Avenue, Eagle Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 sqft
lovely lake home ready to rent. Spacious home with plenty of room for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Lake
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1844 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Orangewood
1 Unit Available
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Lake
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 Avenue U NE
510 Avenue U Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1073 sqft
510 Avenue U NE Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 510 AVENUE U NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $925/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable rental home in
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 30th St NW
1024 30th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291643 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eloise Woods
1 Unit Available
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E
689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1091 sqft
Location, location location. Townhouse. - Property Id: 284376 Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2101 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Eagle Lake, the median rent is $674 for a studio, $679 for a 1-bedroom, $889 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,179 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Eagle Lake, check out our monthly Eagle Lake Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Eagle Lake area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, Rollins College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLCasselberry, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FL