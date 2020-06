269 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

Where to Roost

Ideally, you’ll want to live close to the water’s edge, but maybe skip Alligator Lake in favor of East Lake Toho-blah blah. There are lots of rentals here, from studios to vacation homes, though settling further south offers its own rewards. Keep in mind there are approximately a dozen or more neighborhoods within St. Cloud, but there isn’t much price difference between them; its mostly about the neighborhoods proximity to more tourist friendly areas. So, here are the areas broken down by cost.

Directly South: Just under the lake, and perhaps a wee bit to each side, is a lovely area filled with lake front single family homes, endless entertainment options and a number of lovely mansions. There are also plenty of apartment rentals and condos too.

South St. Cloud: Continuing south opens up an even less expensive area, but there are fewer direct amenities. Apartment homes are still available, though houses are more common, and renters generally are in charge of the cost of maintenance for pools, a common item.

East or West of the Lake: If you choose a spot pressed up on the lake shore or on either side, the rent definitely increases, but its all relative and may mean only 50 bucks more a month than somewhere else, or a similar price with fewer amenities. But, it does usually mean easier access to freeways and a shorter commute.

St. Cloud offers a lot to its residents, from inexpensive housing to inexpensive diversions to inexpensive healthcare. Potatoes, on the other hand, are oddly spendy. And while it certainly has its share of drawbacks, not the least of which is a serious commute to a big city, it more than makes up for it with a bright personality and a welcoming, if somewhat boring community.