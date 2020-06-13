269 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

The Highs and Lows

The best aspect of settling in the idyllically named St. Cloud is its ridiculously generous cost of living, roughly 5 percent below the nations average, and with a housing market obliterated by the crash (gotta find those silver linings), locating affordable accommodations, whether youre looking for condos, apartment rentals or property rentals, is easy pickings, and that’s just the crash pad, man. Entertainment, from bass fishing in East Lake Tohopekaliga to IMAX movie watching at St. Cloud Twin Theatre is pocket change too, comparatively. Of course, folks living here make less too, as is to be expected, so the low cost of living may not necessarily seem like the impressive deal it would to born and bred New Yorkers, for instance. If youre making the standard salary of almost 50 grand, you’ll be pleasantly pleased with these sticker prices.

Another heart warming high is the vacancy rate. That recession has done wonders to the availability of property in cloudland. At 11 percent, you could fly in on a whim and find an amazing two bedroom apartment with all the home fixins within a week, or less.

Which brings us to the lows. Let's hope you already have a job, as you likely won’t find one here starting from a cold search. With unemployment hovering around 11 percent, there are a lot of desperate types hungry for pay and finding no relief.