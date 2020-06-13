269 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

Apartment List
1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2109 Continental St.
2109 Continental Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
2109 Continental St. - * Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud - Unfurnished 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with ceramic floor tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 Ashton Park Place
1804 Ashton Park Place, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Home in St Cloud! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home . The kitchen features plenty of storage for all of your kitchen gadgets as well as beautiful appliances in place and a convenient breakfast bar.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1183 playa del sol ln
1183 Playa del Sol Ln, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
single Room for rent, not an apartment!!! - Property Id: 220804 rooms for rent on this beautiful home!! looking for a single female or male responsible,clean and most important have a job to sustain the rent as well as to be able to getting along

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
1213 7th street
1213 7th Street, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Studio - This newly remodeled studio apartment above this main house is now available for rent. New vinyl wood flooring, new appliance and freshly painted.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET
1496 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1870 sqft
1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5231 Silver Thistle Ln
5231 Silver Thistle Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5231 Silver Thistle Ln in St. Cloud. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
825 Pennsylvania Avenue
825 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
475 sqft
JUST THE RIGHT SIZE ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST CLOUD, PET-FRIENDLY HOME WITH WATER & SEWER INCLUDED. WALK TO THE MOVIES, SHOPS, AND LOCAL DINING. JUST MINUTES FROM THE WALKING PATH AT ST CLOUD'S BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2104 Justice Lane
2104 Justice Lane, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1931 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Seven Oaks Dr.
2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2497 Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1715 sqft
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet,

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3042 Drema Drive
3042 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1495 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
3579 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/19/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE
1712 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Like Brand New! Great location, close to the beaches, Lake Nona's Medical City, and Saint Cloud's Lakefront. The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
209 MISSOURI AVENUE
209 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
COZY House located a short walk to East Lake Toho. The lakefront park features sandy beaches, playground, water park, and plenty of places to hold a BBQ. This home was recently painted inside and out. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3807 Enchantment Lane
3807 Enchantment Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
This beautiful custom built home includes 3 bedrooms and an office, or you can use it as a formal dining room. With over 1800 sq ft. It features a split floor plan with an inside laundry room, great room concept.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
716 MISSOURI AVENUE
716 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St. Cloud Lakefront Park, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
2552 6TH STREET
2552 6th Street, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 1 bath updated duplex with 1 car garage and nice tile throughout is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen cabinets and solid-surface counter tops with good size dinette.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE
3863 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1757 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4852 Grand Vista Ln.
4852 Grand Vista Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
- This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home. Upon entry you are welcomed with the formal dining room located off the foyer with an arched access detail and tons of natural light. This space could also be used for a flex space, den or office if needed.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85
3574 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1880 sqft
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 Available 05/01/20 4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St.

1 of 5

Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
4840 WINDBOURNE WAY
4840 Windbourne Way, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1875 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Enjoy a spacious home with plush carpet throughout and plenty of windows that bring in natural lighting. The kitchen includes modern dark appliances, beautiful cabinets, and a breakfast bar.

Median Rent in St. Cloud

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Cloud is $843, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,010.
Studio
$772
1 Bed
$843
2 Beds
$1,010
3+ Beds
$1,344
City GuideSt. Cloud
St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here.

The Highs and Lows

The best aspect of settling in the idyllically named St. Cloud is its ridiculously generous cost of living, roughly 5 percent below the nations average, and with a housing market obliterated by the crash (gotta find those silver linings), locating affordable accommodations, whether youre looking for condos, apartment rentals or property rentals, is easy pickings, and that’s just the crash pad, man. Entertainment, from bass fishing in East Lake Tohopekaliga to IMAX movie watching at St. Cloud Twin Theatre is pocket change too, comparatively. Of course, folks living here make less too, as is to be expected, so the low cost of living may not necessarily seem like the impressive deal it would to born and bred New Yorkers, for instance. If youre making the standard salary of almost 50 grand, you’ll be pleasantly pleased with these sticker prices.

Another heart warming high is the vacancy rate. That recession has done wonders to the availability of property in cloudland. At 11 percent, you could fly in on a whim and find an amazing two bedroom apartment with all the home fixins within a week, or less.

Which brings us to the lows. Let's hope you already have a job, as you likely won’t find one here starting from a cold search. With unemployment hovering around 11 percent, there are a lot of desperate types hungry for pay and finding no relief.

Welcome to the Jungle

Florida also enjoys a fragile truce with the wildlife and weather, the peace of which Mother Nature routinely breaks. If youre not familiar with the day-to-day weather variability, you’re in for a treat. A bad treat. Whatever the opposite of a treat is. Humidity levels often bypass 100 percent, thundershowers happen around 3 p.m. every day in the summer, and even more in the winter. And there’s no beach around to soothe those burns in between a torrential rainfall. Most dwellers started their house hunt by nixing any place that didn’t have a screened porch, because that’s a wasted area youll never use. And if you do, enjoy the free Dengue Fever that comes with it. Did we mention the alligators? Theyre pretty tasty eating, actually, but they also roam freely around, and St. Cloud has its fair share. You may find them in your garage, pool, lawn, side street, or oversized purse in all likelihood.

Of course, one of the best parts of living in St. Cloud is its proximity to Lake Youll-Never-Be-Able-To-Pronounce-It-Correctly, otherwise known as Lake Tohopekaliga. Bass fishing, boating and water sports are common on this gorgeous, crystal clear body of water, with visibility as deep as nine feet. It’s no ocean, but it’s pretty fantastic, year round. And people are fairly serious about fitness, sports and outdoor recreation. Golf clubs, pilates studios and parks are found in great number.

Where to Roost

Ideally, you’ll want to live close to the water’s edge, but maybe skip Alligator Lake in favor of East Lake Toho-blah blah. There are lots of rentals here, from studios to vacation homes, though settling further south offers its own rewards. Keep in mind there are approximately a dozen or more neighborhoods within St. Cloud, but there isn’t much price difference between them; its mostly about the neighborhoods proximity to more tourist friendly areas. So, here are the areas broken down by cost.

Directly South: Just under the lake, and perhaps a wee bit to each side, is a lovely area filled with lake front single family homes, endless entertainment options and a number of lovely mansions. There are also plenty of apartment rentals and condos too.

South St. Cloud: Continuing south opens up an even less expensive area, but there are fewer direct amenities. Apartment homes are still available, though houses are more common, and renters generally are in charge of the cost of maintenance for pools, a common item.

East or West of the Lake: If you choose a spot pressed up on the lake shore or on either side, the rent definitely increases, but its all relative and may mean only 50 bucks more a month than somewhere else, or a similar price with fewer amenities. But, it does usually mean easier access to freeways and a shorter commute.

St. Cloud offers a lot to its residents, from inexpensive housing to inexpensive diversions to inexpensive healthcare. Potatoes, on the other hand, are oddly spendy. And while it certainly has its share of drawbacks, not the least of which is a serious commute to a big city, it more than makes up for it with a bright personality and a welcoming, if somewhat boring community.

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Cloud rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,011 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Cloud, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,011 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in St. Cloud.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in St. Cloud?
    In St. Cloud, the median rent is $772 for a studio, $843 for a 1-bedroom, $1,010 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,344 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Cloud, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Cloud?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Cloud area include Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Cloud?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Cloud from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

