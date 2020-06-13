Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

295 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL

📍
Stoneybrook
Avalon Park
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13260 Early Frost Circle
13260 Early Frost Circle, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2160 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15449 GALBI DRIVE
15449 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2506 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
15036 Bellinkoff Lane
15036 Bellinkoff Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Don't miss this end unit townhome with wood look tile, large open living room and spacious kitchen! All three bedrooms are upstairs for privacy leaving you a big downstairs for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1670 sqft
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Sophie Blvd.
1310 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
1310 Sophie Blvd. Available 08/05/20 Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Townhome Minutes Away from UCF - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome, Tile Throughout, Remodeled Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Newer Kitchen Cabinets,.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13642 Emerald View Drive
13642 Emeraldview Dr, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
13642 Emerald View Drive Available 07/15/20 Listing Agent - Hala Dafterdar - hala.d.realtor@gmail.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10547 Regent Square Drive
10547 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1899 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home With Loft Landing! - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Lakes Preserve
1 Unit Available
10691 Willow Ridge Loop
10691 Willow Ridge Loop, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2795 sqft
Beautiful 4/2.5 Single Family Home in Gated East Orlando Community - Beautiful 4Br 2.5 bath home in East Orlando. Gated community with 24/7 guard. This 2 story home boosts lots of indoor and outdoor space with a breathtaking water view.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy
1133 Ballyshannon Parkway, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1512 sqft
Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Beautiful home in the desirable Waterford Lakes community. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living space with shutters on all the windows and views of the kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2834 sqft
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13541 Waterhouse Way
13541 Waterhouse Way, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1727 sqft
Beautiful Home in the Lakes at Eastwood! - A beautiful three bedroom and two and a half bath two-story single family home in the desirable Eastwood Community. Master bedroom is down stairs with the other two bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/17/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13807 Guildhall Circle
13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1783 sqft
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community.
City GuideAlafaya
Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

Even if you've never been to Alafaya, Florida, you will have no trouble finding your way around. After all, this area of Orlando rests on the aptly named Alafaya Trail, so driving north and south down this street can introduce you to the many housing options available in the area. Because of the large college student population clearly the target demographic for Alafaya apartments many communities exist in this area at a range of price points, from the super thrifty for students living on a Ramen noodle budget to moderate for the local business professionals who desire more than a one-bedroom studio that offers a bit more than a roof over their heads.

Where

Driving up and down Alafaya Trail can introduce you to the types of housing for rent in this area. The apartment complexes that surround the University of Central Florida cater to students, so if you don't want a 2 a.m. wakeup call when the partygoers stumble home, extend your search beyond the UCF stretch of Alafaya. Heading both north and south on Alafaya toward Oviedo and Waterford Lakes, respectively can help you escape the 20-something crowd and find a unit with less noise but likely a higher price point as well.

When

Florida, in general, has a reputation for being a transient population, and Alafaya certainly falls within that category. College students come and go every semester, and peak move-in times are in August when the fall semester gets underway. As a result, if you're moving in the late summer, you're competing with more potential tenants for a place to call home. Since many students call Alafaya, Florida home from August to May and then return to their parents’ homes for the summer finding a place to rent in late spring to early summer might give you more options. That said, the housing along the Alafaya corridor has grown exponentially in recent years, which means that you can usually find a vacancy at any time of year.

What

Landlords have rather basic expectations when it comes to tenants in Alafaya. With many student renters, landlords likely don't demand a six-figure salary from their residents though they certainly don't mind if those parent co-signers have the big bucks. When you submit your rental application, which will include your rental and employment history, you can expect your potential landlord to check your credit, verify your employment, and request a security deposit, often in the amount of one months rent.

Alafaya Neighborhoods

Giving your buddies directions to your new pad in Alafaya will be simple just tell them to turn left or right off of Alafaya Trail. Most places for rent in this area are situated directly on the main thoroughfare, which is a blessing and a curse. While work, or shopping might just be a few minutes away, traffic during rush hour or the start of the semester at UCF can make getting to your destination a less than simple, so temper your road rage.

UCF Area: When Orlando residents hear Alafaya Trail, they immediately think of UCF and its surrounding communities and for good reason. In recent years, the land surrounding UCF has been completely renovated, bulldozing long-standing shopping centers that housed some classic campus restaurants and bars to make way for high-rise apartment complexes. Found at the intersection of University and Alafaya and a few blocks north and south are several apartment complexes designed especially for students. Here, you will find roommate-friendly quarters, where rent and utilities are divided equally among each apartment’s residents, thereby eliminating any beginning-of-the-month haggles over who owes what. These newer complexes feature top-notch amenities, including pools and gyms, perfect for the college student who wants to stay fit and work on a tan in between classes or perhaps in place of classes, for some slackers. Opt for the UCF area if you're a student if not, try another stretch of Alafaya so that you don't turn into the old person calling the cops with noise complaints at 11 p.m.

Seminole County: Just north of UCFs campus is the dividing line for Orange and Seminole Counties. Apartments on the Seminole County stretch of Alafaya might spare you the wild college neighbors to some extent. These apartment complexes attract a more mature read, less into keg parties population with comparable amenities such as resort-style pools surrounded by palm trees, giving your complex a decidedly Florida feel. You can often find one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at these complexes, making them work for single folks or small families. If peace and quiet is at the top of your must-have list, check out Alafaya apartments in Seminole County.

Waterford Lakes: Best known for its expansive shopping center, the largest in the Southeast, in fact Waterford Lakes puts you close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. While your favorite restaurant or big-box store might be a stones throw away, you'll also have to deal with the traffic that comes along with it. If you get trapped in the Waterford Lakes shopping center during the holiday season, you might spend several frustrating hours trying to escape, thanks to a questionable traffic pattern, oddly placed stop signs, and too few exits for such a large space. However, the convenience of apartments in this stretch of Alafaya is unmatched, as you're also close to the East-West Expressway, which you can hop on to get to downtown Orlando (but save your quarters because it’s a toll road). WaterfordLakes apartments, which appeal to both families and professionals, are also close to Central Florida Research Park, a hotbed of high-tech jobs. You'd be so close to work that you can sneak home for lunch or maybe some sunshine on your patio every day, without your boss ever suspecting you were gone.

Life in Alafaya

Think of Alafaya, Florida as a unique hybrid of suburbia with a college and big city feel all in one. You might wave hello to your neighbor at the local Publix or avoid him, if his late-night antics left you bleary eyed but you're just a few miles away from downtown Orlando and its eclectic mix of business, nightlife, and cultural events. At the same time, you're living nearby a growing population of college students, so as you'll see as many residents heading out to happy hour or a college football game as you do heading home from work.

Despite its college vibe, a car is a must when you live in Alafaya, which isn't as pedestrian-friendly as it should be considering its student population. There are plenty of ways to stay busy. Check out the growing Alafaya bar scene the Knight Library was just named the top college bar in the country if you're in college or want to pretend that you are. UCF athletics are a big hit, especially during football season when the community gathers to tailgate for hours on the campus mall even if they have no interest in the game itself. Endless dining options make date night easy as well, just hop over to Waterford Lakes for many reasonably priced menus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alafaya?
The average rent price for Alafaya rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Alafaya?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Alafaya include Stoneybrook, and Avalon Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alafaya?
Some of the colleges located in the Alafaya area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alafaya?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alafaya from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

