295 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL

Finding an Apartment

Even if you've never been to Alafaya, Florida, you will have no trouble finding your way around. After all, this area of Orlando rests on the aptly named Alafaya Trail, so driving north and south down this street can introduce you to the many housing options available in the area. Because of the large college student population clearly the target demographic for Alafaya apartments many communities exist in this area at a range of price points, from the super thrifty for students living on a Ramen noodle budget to moderate for the local business professionals who desire more than a one-bedroom studio that offers a bit more than a roof over their heads.

Where

Driving up and down Alafaya Trail can introduce you to the types of housing for rent in this area. The apartment complexes that surround the University of Central Florida cater to students, so if you don't want a 2 a.m. wakeup call when the partygoers stumble home, extend your search beyond the UCF stretch of Alafaya. Heading both north and south on Alafaya toward Oviedo and Waterford Lakes, respectively can help you escape the 20-something crowd and find a unit with less noise but likely a higher price point as well.

When

Florida, in general, has a reputation for being a transient population, and Alafaya certainly falls within that category. College students come and go every semester, and peak move-in times are in August when the fall semester gets underway. As a result, if you're moving in the late summer, you're competing with more potential tenants for a place to call home. Since many students call Alafaya, Florida home from August to May and then return to their parents’ homes for the summer finding a place to rent in late spring to early summer might give you more options. That said, the housing along the Alafaya corridor has grown exponentially in recent years, which means that you can usually find a vacancy at any time of year.

What

Landlords have rather basic expectations when it comes to tenants in Alafaya. With many student renters, landlords likely don't demand a six-figure salary from their residents though they certainly don't mind if those parent co-signers have the big bucks. When you submit your rental application, which will include your rental and employment history, you can expect your potential landlord to check your credit, verify your employment, and request a security deposit, often in the amount of one months rent.