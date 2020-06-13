Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

278 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$926
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
605 Casa Park Cir, #H
605 Casa Park Court E, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Tuskawilla Town Home - You will love this newly remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 town home located in Casa Park Villas! Property has two master bedrooms upstairs and additional half bath downstairs for guests! .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/01/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR JUNE 2019 (Sorry no showings until after May 18th) ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ Welcome, Home! This townhome community

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
696 Barrington Circle
696 Barrington Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2178 sqft
696 Barrington Circle - Property Id: 139489 Beautiful, immaculately clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Unit, House with Private Yard in Upscale Tuscawilla Country Club Neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Stone Gable Circle
122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2147 sqft
122 Stone Gable Circle Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
North Orlando
1 Unit Available
228 Bitterwood Street
228 Bitterwood Street, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1887 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
425 SHEOAH BOULEVARD
425 Sheoah Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY 3/2.5 CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tuscawilla
1 Unit Available
1444 CREEKSIDE CIRCLE
1444 Creekside Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1266 sqft
Charming 3/2 home in the heart of Tuskawilla! On a corner lot, this villa is in pristine condition and ready for you to move right in. Features include wood plank flooring in the living room and newer tile throughout the rest of the home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
107 CORY LANE
107 Cory Lane, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit on the second floor. Screened porch! Close to SR 434 and Moss Road!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
Results within 1 mile of Winter Springs
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Wexham Court
410 Wexham Ct, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3145 sqft
Brand new Home Never Lived In 4 Bedroom 3 full 2 half Bathroom 3,1450 SF - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,145 SF three car garage Home is located in Seminole County in a small subdivision of Wexham Court in Casselberry off E.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
4713 Swansneck Place
4713 Swansneck Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
**3/2/2 in Tuskawilla Forest** - Lakefront 3/2/2 Car Garage. Open patio overlooking small lake. Dining room and eat in kitchen. Fireplace. Family room. Great location, great schools! LB GH Residents need a copy of R & R's for HOA* (RLNE4591742)

Median Rent in Winter Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Winter Springs is $1,123, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,346.
Studio
$1,028
1 Bed
$1,123
2 Beds
$1,346
3+ Beds
$1,791
City GuideWinter Springs
Every January, Winter Springs is transformed into the Scottish Highlands for the popular Scottish Highlands Game, where residents compete in athletic contests, and celebrate their Scottish-American heritage with piping, drumming, Scottish food and highlands dancing. 

The city of Winter Springs was founded by a wealthy New York merchant and incorporated in 1959. The largest city in area of all of the Seminole County, Winter Springs is considered part of the Orlando metro area. Winter Springs has a population of slightly more than 32,000 residents and was named one of the top 100 places to live in the US by Money magazine. Winter Springs has over 3,500 acres of parks and trails, and the Central Florida Greenway (417) covers a large residential section of the city. Residents can reach popular Lake Mary quickly from the Greenway. 

Moving to Winter Springs

Make no mistake, your dream Florida home or apartment will come at a price. And we're not just talking about the standard of living. Winter Springs may seem like a strange name for a town that experiences very little of what the northern states know as winter, but that happens to be just how the locals like it. The prospect of living in a sub-tropical climate has its appeal in the winter months, as you call your family up north and brag about your day trip to the beach. But remember that the temperatures and humidity are ramped up tenfold once summer rolls along. If you’re like many potential residents, that’s likely just what you are looking for. But many locals will advise you to give your desired city of residence a test drive before you make the final decision to pack up and move. Pick a vacation home for rent for a week or so in July. Not only will you be able to experience what a Florida summer is really like, you’re also coming in at the tourist low season, so you’ll find less competition for living space and you'll get to see what Florida is like for the year-round residents.

Finding an Apartment in Winter Springs

Should you be looking to rent a home, your best bet would be a townhome, which tend to be more affordable than a single-family residence. Townhomes here tend to be moderately priced. Renting first before committing to a long-term mortgage is always a good idea, and luckily finding a townhome, condo or apartment for rent isn't impossible. Give yourself at least a few weeks to hunt for a rental property, however, since a whopping 77 percent of properties in the area are owner-occupied, and vacant properties make up only 5 percent of the town.

Winter Springs Neighborhoods

Winter Springs is comprised of many neighborhoods, with some more conducive to rental living than others. Here are the best bets for scoring an apartment or rental property.

Tuscawilla: In the geographic center of town, this is one of the largest and most established communities. Outdoor living is prized here, since most of the cities parks and trails are located in the stretch of land. Look for owners renting out their larger homes and even townhomes. The nearby 417 will make commuting a breeze.

Jones Landing: Bordering Lake Jessup on the northeast side of town, residents enjoy waterfront views without having to sign over their entire life savings. Apartments -- including some high-rise to afford even more views -- and single-family homes are common here, but unfortunately vacancies aren't, so be prepared to hit the pavement hard during your search.

Wagner: Suburban living comes at a steep price here, but you'll have a large yard (no apartments here) to call your own. The few townhomes are quickly snatched up, but larger single-family homes can be found. 434/419 gets you in and out of town easily, but the community's still not the most centrally-located. People choose to live here for the tons of space and privacy, not the convenience.

Downtown: The far west of Winter Springs is the most urban area. A great mix of renters and owners, the area has plenty of apartments for rent. You're relatively close to I-4 (closer than any other part of the city), so getting to Orlando or another nearby large city shouldn't take too long.

Living in Winter Springs

If you’ve got plenty of time to kill, talk a walk along the Cross Seminole Trail that runs through the county. It’s been considered a Showcase Trail for Seminole County because of its beauty and sheer length, and the trail serves as part of the even greater Florida National Scenic Trail. You don’t have to walk the entire 1,300 mile trail that runs from the Florida panhandle to the Everglades, though. Trailheads for the Cross Seminole portion are found in downtown Oviedo to the south and off of State Road 434 to the north.

Living in Winter Park, residents are a stone’s throw away from Orlando and all of its outrageous amusement parks. And if you’re willing to spring for passes for a day or an entire year, living in Florida will give you sizeable discounts on admission. This includes Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and more. You probably still won’t want to go every weekend, but it will give your children (or yourself!) something to look forward to.

So many places to go, but how are you going to get there? If you’re going to live in a small town like Winter Springs, you'll need a car. Sure, there's a public transportation service, LYNX, that services Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties, but the routes that take you in and out of Winter Springs are few and far between. Not really something you can count on for daily, dependable service. I-4 is a major interstate that handles the bulk of traffic going to and leaving the parks in Orlando, and runs just west of Winter Springs. While it's convenient, it does tend to get congested often thanks to the Orlando parks traffic. Have patience and leave early when you can if you have the chance, and avoid being late for a very important date. Or, you can eschew the interstate all together if you'd like and stick with the other major roads and highways instead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Winter Springs?
In Winter Springs, the median rent is $1,028 for a studio, $1,123 for a 1-bedroom, $1,346 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,791 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winter Springs, check out our monthly Winter Springs Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Winter Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Winter Springs area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Winter Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winter Springs from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.

