278 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL

Winter Springs Neighborhoods

Winter Springs is comprised of many neighborhoods, with some more conducive to rental living than others. Here are the best bets for scoring an apartment or rental property.

Tuscawilla: In the geographic center of town, this is one of the largest and most established communities. Outdoor living is prized here, since most of the cities parks and trails are located in the stretch of land. Look for owners renting out their larger homes and even townhomes. The nearby 417 will make commuting a breeze.

Jones Landing: Bordering Lake Jessup on the northeast side of town, residents enjoy waterfront views without having to sign over their entire life savings. Apartments -- including some high-rise to afford even more views -- and single-family homes are common here, but unfortunately vacancies aren't, so be prepared to hit the pavement hard during your search.

Wagner: Suburban living comes at a steep price here, but you'll have a large yard (no apartments here) to call your own. The few townhomes are quickly snatched up, but larger single-family homes can be found. 434/419 gets you in and out of town easily, but the community's still not the most centrally-located. People choose to live here for the tons of space and privacy, not the convenience.

Downtown: The far west of Winter Springs is the most urban area. A great mix of renters and owners, the area has plenty of apartments for rent. You're relatively close to I-4 (closer than any other part of the city), so getting to Orlando or another nearby large city shouldn't take too long.