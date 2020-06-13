278 Apartments for rent in Winter Springs, FL

Living in Winter Springs

If you’ve got plenty of time to kill, talk a walk along the Cross Seminole Trail that runs through the county. It’s been considered a Showcase Trail for Seminole County because of its beauty and sheer length, and the trail serves as part of the even greater Florida National Scenic Trail. You don’t have to walk the entire 1,300 mile trail that runs from the Florida panhandle to the Everglades, though. Trailheads for the Cross Seminole portion are found in downtown Oviedo to the south and off of State Road 434 to the north.

Living in Winter Park, residents are a stone’s throw away from Orlando and all of its outrageous amusement parks. And if you’re willing to spring for passes for a day or an entire year, living in Florida will give you sizeable discounts on admission. This includes Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and more. You probably still won’t want to go every weekend, but it will give your children (or yourself!) something to look forward to.

So many places to go, but how are you going to get there? If you’re going to live in a small town like Winter Springs, you'll need a car. Sure, there's a public transportation service, LYNX, that services Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties, but the routes that take you in and out of Winter Springs are few and far between. Not really something you can count on for daily, dependable service. I-4 is a major interstate that handles the bulk of traffic going to and leaving the parks in Orlando, and runs just west of Winter Springs. While it's convenient, it does tend to get congested often thanks to the Orlando parks traffic. Have patience and leave early when you can if you have the chance, and avoid being late for a very important date. Or, you can eschew the interstate all together if you'd like and stick with the other major roads and highways instead.