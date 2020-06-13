Apartment List
406 Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
31 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.

1 Unit Available
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204
670 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1126 sqft
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums..

1 Unit Available
1490 Seminola Blvd
1490 Seminola Boulevard, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1555 sqft
BEAUTY - NAIL - MASSAGE SALON / OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT (CASSELBERRY) - Prime Commercial Space For Rent. This Former Beauty Salon features multiple work stations. a hair washing station and 3 private rooms which can be used for Massage.

1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1126 sqft
Charming 2/2 in Casselberry! - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.

1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 Unit Available
2911 Lakeview Drive -
2911 Lakeview Drive, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,495
1152 sqft
Commercial Property in Fantastic Casselberry Location! - If you are looking for a tremendous bang for your buck, look no further. This 1152+/- square foot office space is just waiting for you to move in.

1 Unit Available
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
987 sqft
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 Unit Available
1090 Landmark Ln
1090 Landmark Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1136 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Lawn maintenance is $50 per month. Very nice 3 bedrooms single-family home. Few mins away from Winter Springs Elementary, close to Advent health central care and lots of other shopping. Peaceful and quiet community.

Casselberry Country Club
1 Unit Available
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE
191 South Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1930 sqft
This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits on nearly an acre of lake property. The front of the home faces the rolling hills of Casselberry Golf Course at the 10th fairway. 65 feet of lakefront on beautiful Lake Triplet; part of a 5 lake chain.

1 Unit Available
695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available this minute…. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
538 CASCADE CIRCLE
538 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1271 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath one story condo available in the heart of Casselberry. The Summit Village community is nicely tucked away but extremely close to all major shopping and roadways.

Median Rent in Casselberry

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Casselberry is $1,088, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,303.
Studio
$995
1 Bed
$1,088
2 Beds
$1,303
3+ Beds
$1,734

June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Casselberry rents decline sharply over the past month

Casselberry rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casselberry stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,303 for a two-bedroom. Casselberry's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Casselberry over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Casselberry rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Casselberry, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casselberry is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Casselberry's median two-bedroom rent of $1,303 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Casselberry.
    • While Casselberry's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casselberry than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Casselberry.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Casselberry?
    In Casselberry, the median rent is $995 for a studio, $1,088 for a 1-bedroom, $1,303 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,734 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Casselberry, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Casselberry?
    Some of the colleges located in the Casselberry area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Casselberry?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Casselberry from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.

