vista east
190 Apartments for rent in Vista East, Orlando, FL
101 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
36 Units Available
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to 417 Greenway Toll Road and 528 Beachline Toll Road. Residents have access to jogging trails, fire pit and saltwater pool. Units feature dishwasher, garden tub and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
8630 Buccilli Dr Apt 203
8630 Buccilli Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1408 sqft
Freshly painted and nice view from balcony. Close to shopping and easy access to high ways. Gated Apartment. (RLNE5861745)
1 Unit Available
9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611
9037 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
Orlando-Central Park on Lee Vista-2/2! - This condo has it all, location-minutes to The 417 (toll road), 2 bedrooms and lots of community amenities! It is the Spruce floor plan.
1 Unit Available
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305
6335 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 Available 07/24/20 Nice 3/2 Condo in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo in the gated Horizons at Vista Lakes community, located off Lee Vista Blvd.
1 Unit Available
6240 Contessa Drive, Unit 106
6240 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
6240 Contessa Drive, Unit 106 Available 08/15/20 Spacious 3/2 condo in Orlando!! - Spacious first floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen!! This is a corner unit, neighborhood is located close to
1 Unit Available
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE
8337 Westcott Shore Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2247 sqft
Open, airy, spacious, and bright as you enter into formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets perfect for cooking and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
8727 Windsor Pointe Drive
8727 Windsor Pointe Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2926 sqft
Updated 4/4 w/Large Bonus room and Lakeview in Vista Lakes Villages (Gated Community) - Wake up to lake breezes and beautiful views of the water just off your backyard.
1 Unit Available
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1202 sqft
Located in Orange County in the master-planned community of Vista Lakes, Residents have access to the swimming pool, and within a short drive from the Orlando metro area and all of its recreational, cultural, entertainment, and economic services.
1 Unit Available
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205
8775 Sartori Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1408 sqft
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 Available 08/07/20 Horizon's at Vista Lakes Condo - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Screened Balcony - Gated Community - Great Vista Lakes condo available for rent.
1 Unit Available
8957 Lee Vista Blvd. Unit 2503
8957 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
8957 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #2503 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Unit!! 3/2 Condo at Central Park Condominium At Lee Lista - Laminated floors, granite counter tops, the good life made simple.
1 Unit Available
5947 Winchester Isle Rd
5947 Winchester Isle Road, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2749 sqft
5947 Winchester Isle Rd Available 06/10/20 5947 Winchester Isle Rd Orlando FL 32829 - Renters Insurance Required (RLNE2045912)
1 Unit Available
10048 SAVANNAH BLUFF LANE
10048 Savannah Bluff Lane, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
2052 sqft
This stylish home has just what you've been searching for. Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a prep island.
1 Unit Available
8917 Lee Vista Blvd 2802
8917 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2802 Available 07/31/20 Central Park Lee Vista Condominium - Property Id: 317958 Studio 1 Bedroom apartment (2nd level) above garage 2 closets water utility included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
5532 FLORENCE HARBOR DR ORANGE COUNTY
5532 Florence Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2020 sqft
Large 4 bd / 2 ba Home in Vista Lakes - The beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba 2020 sqft home located in Vista Lakes is available for immediate occupancy! Community amenities include swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts, parks, soccer fields, lakeside
Results within 1 mile of Vista East
30 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
1 Unit Available
3515 Victoria Pines Dr (LO)
3515 Victoria Pines Dr, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1304 sqft
3515 Victoria Pines Dr (LO) Available 08/01/20 3515 Victoria Pines Dr Orlando FL 32829 - Spacious and Airy 2 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
3447 Victoria Pines Dr
3447 Victoria Pines Dr, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1304 sqft
3447 Victoria Pines Dr Available 08/10/20 3447 Victoria Pines Dr #224 Orlando FL 32829 - Spacious Victoria Pines townhome with laminate and tile flooring throughout, 2 master suites, high ceilings, and 1 car garage! RENTERS INSURANCE
1 Unit Available
4516 Usher Ave
4516 Usher Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1310 sqft
4516 Usher Ave Orlando FL 32822 - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath Doublewide Mobile Home with FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, screened porch ,carport, and a fenced yard! ***Proof of Renter's Insurance Required*** (RLNE5895490)
1 Unit Available
3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE
3465 Fox Hollow Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2206 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, two story pool home, offers wood burning fireplace,tile floors and carpet on second floor, completely new master bathroom, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, inside laundry room, large
Results within 5 miles of Vista East
27 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
33 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
26 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
29 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
