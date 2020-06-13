204 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL

/
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water, electric, Murphy Bed, Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835915)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
717 Honeysuckle Ave. Unit B
717 Honeysuckle Avenue, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,140
400 sqft
717B Honeysuckle Ave./ Garage Apartment Only - Studio garage apt in Main village of Celebration. Electric and water included. New paint and carpet. Designated parking. Bicycle storage. Walk to downtown Celebration. No laundry.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
569 Water St
569 Water Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
830 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. THIS CONDO HAS A LARGE BALCONY AND IS LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS, TENNIS AND POOL.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
308 Charleston Pl
308 Charleston Place, Celebration, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3042 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IS A PRIVATE CORNER UNIT THAT FACES THE PRESERVE. WITHIN THE MAIN HOME IS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 VERY ROOMY BEDROOMS, EACH BEDROOM HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE
239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1555 RESOLUTE STREET
1555 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2151 sqft
Beautiful home located in a great location of Spring Lake. The playground is directly out your front door and the lake and its views are next door. The office/den is located at the front of the home and can be closed with double French doors.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B Available 07/01/20 915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in the heart of Celebration. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
606 Market St 350
606 Market Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
640 sqft
606 Market St 350 Available 07/01/20 606 Market st., Unit 350, Celebration, FL 34747 - CONDO - Experience Celebration!!!! 1 bedroom, 3rd floor in the heart of Celebration!!!! Close to everything walking distance to everything. Partial Elevator.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202
1020 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 1020 Siena Park Blvd. Unit 202, Celebration FL 34747 - Enjoy the community amenities of beautiful Celebration by renting this nice 1 bedroom condo.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1423 Stickley Avenue Unit B
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1423B Stickley - RARE!!! 2 Bed Garage Apt., preserve view. Water & electric included!! 1 private parking spot. New paint. By appointment. 24 hr notice. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5136776)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
600 Market Street Unit #220
600 Market St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
640 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
311 Norfolk St. B
311 Norfolk St, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
600 sqft
311 Norfolk St. B Available 08/01/20 Studio Garage Apartment in North Village, Celebration - Sunny Studio in North village of Celebration. Parking pad next to door of unit. Full size kitchen, washer and dryer. 2 blocks from North Village pool.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
760 SIENA PALM DRIVE
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1449 sqft
New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1406 STICKLEY AVENUE
1406 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK. ENJOY CELEBRATION AMENITIES AS WELL AS ARTISAN PARK AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, FITNESS AND MORE. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
202 RESERVE PLACE
202 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,521
3263 sqft
Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space.
